BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE CAN TRIGGER A WINTER OF LOCKDOWNS

An appeals court ruled the federal government can enforce President Joe Biden's employee vaccine mandate, but challengers are looking to send the case to the Supreme Court. The decision passed by a 2-1 vote at the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which typically hears appeals from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. The move comes more than a month after the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from moving forward with the vaccine mandate. A number of lawsuits against the mandate were filed in other districts as well, so the Biden administration requested that all complaints be pulled together and heard in a single court selected at random. The Sixth Circuit was selected in the lottery.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO