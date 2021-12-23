ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE CAN TRIGGER A WINTER OF LOCKDOWNS

By Daniel Greenfield
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the economy melts down, Biden is promising that there will be no more lockdowns. Biden claims that his plan to beat the pandemic “doesn’t include shutdowns or lockdowns”. That’s coming from the hack who lied about graduating in the top half of his class in...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

nbcrightnow.com

SCOTUS to consider challenges to Biden’s vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has fought through the courts over his series of vaccine mandates, and even faced bipartisan pushback from Congress, but now the issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's highest court will hear the legal challenge to two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thegazette.com

Justices agree to hear emergency case over Biden vaccine rules

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration's pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers — a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers, and a separate mandate for health care workers. Both policies have been at least...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

(AP) — Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers, and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on vaccine mandates, Biden’s first year and infrastructure

I don’t understand people’s resistance to getting the COVID vaccine, one that has clearly been proven to have saved thousands of lives. The argument from so many resisters seems to be focused on “my rights” as an American. Can you imagine people saying that when the polio vaccine came out in the 1950s? Polio would still be ravaging the lives of so many people today.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KARE 11

Supreme Court will decide Biden vaccine mandate cases in early January

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court is now set to settle a months-long legal battle over President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The high court will hear arguments for two cases on Jan. 7, 2022: The administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private companies, and on the vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities which receive federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fsrmagazine.com

Court Rules in Favor of Biden's Vaccine Mandate, but Supreme Court Awaits

An appeals court ruled the federal government can enforce President Joe Biden's employee vaccine mandate, but challengers are looking to send the case to the Supreme Court. The decision passed by a 2-1 vote at the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which typically hears appeals from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. The move comes more than a month after the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from moving forward with the vaccine mandate. A number of lawsuits against the mandate were filed in other districts as well, so the Biden administration requested that all complaints be pulled together and heard in a single court selected at random. The Sixth Circuit was selected in the lottery.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates: What are employers required to do?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies largely on hold. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel lifted a nationwide ban against the administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, creating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3-judge panel to review Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

The federal government's vaccinate-or-test mandate for businesses will be reviewed by a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati — instead of a panel of all 16 judges, according to The Washington Post. The decision, announced Dec. 15, comes after challenges to the mandate were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Federal appeals court REINSTATES Biden's vaccine mandate for firms with 100 employees or more after legal challenges from 27 states and religious groups: Battle now goes to SCOTUS

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private companies with more than 100 employees to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS

