This year, I've released 7 albums, and 1 EP. They're all on my

They say careless talk costs lives; I can confirm that careless WhatsApp chats can blow seasonal secrets wide open. I have learnt that my 19-year-old son has bought me a non-fungible token (NFT), generated by an artist friend of his, for Christmas. These, I now know, are some sort of unique digital artwork – I presume I will be able to set mine as my screen saver, or print it out or whatever. I am faintly underwhelmed by the idea of this, but I look forward to seeing it – we are pretty close and have lots of shared interests. However I am more concerned that the purchase implies he’s delving deeply into the murky world of cryptocurrency – the uniqueness of each NFT derives from blockchain technology rather than the image itself, which being digital can be copied endlessly.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO