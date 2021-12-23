HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men

The pandemic’s grip on the globe could have been much worse had it not been for the speedy appearance and adoption of vaccines on the market. Many of those vaccines owe their existence to a group of scientists in France who, in 1993, concocted a cocktail of mRNA and lipids to see if it could help mice overcome influenza. It was the first study that showed mRNA vaccines could be used to combat viruses, and what followed was a slew of newly-founded pharma companies banking on the promise of mRNA, which is responsible for protein production, to treat cancer. While many of those have yet to make it to market, COVID may propel them into the hands of cancer patients worldwide.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO