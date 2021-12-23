ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men

Cover picture for the articleHPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men. THURSDAY,...

asapland.com

Symptoms of Mouth Cancer

A white or red patch inside the mouth – Sores that won’t heal – A lump in the cheek, gum, or tongue – Difficulty chewing or swallowing – A sore throat or ongoing earache – Change in a wart or mole. The symptoms of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Incidence of oropharyngeal cancer projected to rise in U.S. men

(HealthDay)—The incidence and burden of oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) is projected to increase among men in the United States, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet Regional Health: Americas. Haluk Damgacioglu, Ph.D., from the UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston, and colleagues developed a microsimulation...
CANCER
NBC News

Could mRNA vaccines be the next frontier of cancer treatment?

When Omar Rodriguez finishes chemotherapy in February, he will return to the hospital for a dose of an mRNA vaccine. But it won’t be for Covid-19. Rodriguez, 47, of Edinburg, Texas, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer this summer. He has already had surgery to remove the tumor, but even after chemotherapy, his doctor told him there’s still a 70 percent chance his cancer will return in the next five years.
EDINBURG, TX
MedicalXpress

Achieving an 80% HPV vaccination rate could eliminate nearly 1 million cases of male oropharyngeal cancer this century

A nationwide effort to adequately vaccinate 8 in 10 adolescents against the human papillomavirus (HPV) could prevent 934,000 cases of virus-associated, male oropharyngeal cancer over this century, reported investigators at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) School of Public Health in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Vaccination Against HPV Decreases Cervical Cancer, Especially in Young Women

HPV vaccination decreases cervical cancer incidence and mortality, but it is most effective in young women and girls. Human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection, is implicated in most cases of cervical cancer. Vaccination against HPV is recommended for girls and women 11-16 years of age, but there has been insufficient data to analyze vaccine-associated changes in cervical cancer mortality.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New HPV-related throat cancer treatment uses less radiation and spares most patients from chemotherapy

Low-dose radiation at 50 Gy without chemotherapy following transoral surgery (TOS) led to very high survival and outstanding quality of life in patients with human papillomavirus-positive (HPV+) throat cancer and at medium risk for recurrence. The Journal of Clinical Oncology has published the final results of the randomized phase 2 trial E3311 showing that 94.9% of such patients were alive and disease-free three years later and had an excellent quality of life after this less intense treatment. The approach preserved patients' swallowing and voice functions and spared them unnecessary short-term toxicities. The trial continues to follow patients to measure long-term survival and quality of life over five years. The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) designed and conducted the trial with funding from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
PITTSBURGH, PA
healio.com

Rates of HPV-related cervical cancer plummet after vaccine introduction

Rates of HPV-associated cervical cancer decreased among women aged 15 to 39 years in the United States after the introduction of a vaccine, according to data reported in JAMA Pediatrics. Tara Tabibi, BA, of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted a quasiexperimental analysis that compared the...
CANCER
Inside Indiana Business

Low: FDA Approval Could Be Revolutionary for Cancer Surgery

The founder of West Lafayette-based On Target Laboratories Inc. says the recent approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company’s imaging drug Cytalux brings “a whole rainbow of emotions.” Cytalux uses fluorescent technology to help surgeons spot ovarian cancer tumors. Dr. Philip Low says he believes the drug should “revolutionize the practice of surgery for years” and also fuel development of treatments for other diseases.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cancer Health

The American Cancer Society Releases Updated Report On Cancer Disparities In The U.S.

The American Cancer Society released its report on the status of cancer disparities in the United States for 2021 today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Researchers at the American Cancer Society, led by Farhad Islami, MD PhD, analyzed comprehensive and up-to-date data on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in cancer occurrence. This includes incidence, stage at diagnosis, survival, mortality, major risk factors and access to and utilization of preventative care and cancer screening in the United States. The report also looks back at some of the major root causes of why these disparities exist. Additionally, the report reviews a variety of programs and resources targeting cancer disparities and provides policy recommendations to mitigate them.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Salience Bias in Childhood HPV Vaccination Decisions

A personal history of cervical cancer or cervical biopsy did not make mothers more likely to vaccinate their children against HPV. COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has led some investigators to research motivating factors for other vaccines. Vaccine affordability and availability may inhibit some from getting vaccinated, but more often the underlying cause of vaccine hesitancy is pathogen apathy or low confidence in the safety and efficacy of a vaccine.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

HPV Vaccinations Still Down from Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Government is urging anyone eligible for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine get vaccinated, as vaccination numbers are still lower than they were before the COVID pandemic. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 negatively impacted many national vaccination programmes in the UK, including the HPV vaccination programme. There...
CANCER
dot.LA

How a Vaccine That Stifled a Worldwide Pandemic Could Tackle Cancer

The pandemic’s grip on the globe could have been much worse had it not been for the speedy appearance and adoption of vaccines on the market. Many of those vaccines owe their existence to a group of scientists in France who, in 1993, concocted a cocktail of mRNA and lipids to see if it could help mice overcome influenza. It was the first study that showed mRNA vaccines could be used to combat viruses, and what followed was a slew of newly-founded pharma companies banking on the promise of mRNA, which is responsible for protein production, to treat cancer. While many of those have yet to make it to market, COVID may propel them into the hands of cancer patients worldwide.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know if I Have Throat Cancer?

Sore throat is a common symptom seen in various conditions caused by infection or inflammation of the throat. Sore throat due to throat cancer lasts longer than usual, does not subside with treatment, and is often associated with chronic cough. Difficulty swallowing is referred to as dysphagia. A person may...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH

