SAN ANTONIO – As CPS Energy pushes for council approval of a new rate hike, the utility’s interim CEO doesn’t expect to win over many of its customers. On Dec. 10, the utility sent out more than 2.2 million messages to customers -- through emails, texts, and calls -- alerting them about the proposal, which would bump up the average homeowner’s monthly bill by a little over $5. It had a telephone town hall on Tuesday and has scheduled town halls in nearly every city council district, right up to the night before council’s Jan. 13 vote on the increase.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO