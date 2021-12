EURCHF keeps trading sideways marginally above its six-year low of 1.0365, unable to find enough power to breach the limits from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Despite the ongoing neutral trajectory, the higher highs in the RSI and the improvement in the MACD keep hopes for an upside reversal alive. The positive momentum in the Stochastics is adding to this optimism, while the squeeze in Bollinger bands is another indication that volatility could soon expand.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO