Baytown, TX

Four Injured During Overnight Fire at ExxonMobil Facility in Baytown

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
Four people were injured in the early hours of Thursday morning during a fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire occurred around 1:00 am at the facility on Decker Drive.

Three of the injured workers were taken to the hospital by helicopter and the other by ground ambulance. All four that have been hospitalized are reportedly in stable condition.

ExxonMobil says all other employees have been accounted for.

Authorities with the facility say the incident happened in the part of the refinery that produces gasoline. While employees have been evacuated from that section, the rest of the plant remains in operation.

ExxonMobil released the following statement regarding the incident:

A fire has occurred at the Baytown Refinery. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting.

Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community.

As a precaution, we are beginning to conduct air quality monitoring at the site and fence line.

We are cooperating with regulatory agencies.

We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community.

99.9 KTDY

Vermilion Parish Needs Help with a Runaway Juvenile

The people that love Desiray Breaux are hoping that members of the public will keep their eyes out for this young woman. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais wants the public to know they are currently searching for this runaway teen. The sixteen-year-old is a white female...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Can a Tip Solve An I-10 Shooting Case?

This week, the officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are hoping they can get some movement on a case that happened in June of this year when bullets went flying on I-10. No suspects have been arrested, but law enforcement officials are hoping that will change by them highlighting this case again.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
