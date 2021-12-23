Four Injured During Overnight Fire at ExxonMobil Facility in Baytown

Four people were injured in the early hours of Thursday morning during a fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire occurred around 1:00 am at the facility on Decker Drive.

Three of the injured workers were taken to the hospital by helicopter and the other by ground ambulance. All four that have been hospitalized are reportedly in stable condition.

ExxonMobil says all other employees have been accounted for.

Authorities with the facility say the incident happened in the part of the refinery that produces gasoline. While employees have been evacuated from that section, the rest of the plant remains in operation.

ExxonMobil released the following statement regarding the incident:

A fire has occurred at the Baytown Refinery. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting.

Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community.

As a precaution, we are beginning to conduct air quality monitoring at the site and fence line.

We are cooperating with regulatory agencies.

We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community.