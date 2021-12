While a number of superhero properties have been trying to unite themselves with one interconnected universe, the DC Extended Universe has introduced some interesting wrinkles in recent years, establishing that there is a multiverse of different characters, leading fans to wonder about how all of these narratives connect to one another. J.K. Simmons, who debuted as Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, recently detailed that, while his take on this character was introduced in that narrative, the upcoming solo film Batgirl will head into new directions that aren't connected to what was seen in Gordon's previous outing. Batgirl is currently in production and is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO