You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Pandemic forced businesses to revisit their business models and find ways to become relevant in the new regime. After the initial shock, the economies world-over showed strong recoveries and 2021 has been the best year for the Indian startup ecosystem where we saw more startups becoming Unicorn in last one year than all the other years put together. 2021 was also the year when Indian startups like Zomato, Nykaa, etc., got publicly listed thereby reaffirming the strong interest of both public and private investors in the Indian startup ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO