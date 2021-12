As many as 11,500 flights have been cancelled across the world since Friday as Covid-induced restrictions hit global travel and the chaos that ensued over the Christmas weekend spilled over onto Monday and Tuesday.The cancellations and disruptions come amid a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Flight tracker FlightAware said about 3,000 flights have been canceled on Monday while 1,725 have been cancelled for Tuesday.A total of 471 flights have been cancelled either into or out of the United States, the website data shows.US airlines said the cancellations have been due to crew members testing...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 48 MINUTES AGO