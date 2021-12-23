What supply chain woes mean when you live next to a port

As supply chain snarls cause inflation and delay shipments, many Americans worry that their holiday gifts won’t arrive in time. Articles with titles like “How the delta variant stole Christmas” note the difficulties facing consumers, who have gotten used to a world where one-click purchases arrive in a couple of days. The Biden administration has responded to these concerns through such efforts as getting the port of Los Angeles to run 24 hours a day. Biden himself has held news conferences with the CEO of Walmart and other business leaders to respond to public worry that “parents won’t be able to get presents for their children this holiday season.” Industry groups have even called for the Navy to help unload shipments to make sure clothes and shoes arrive in stores in time for the holidays.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO