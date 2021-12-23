ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

What supply chain woes mean when you live next to a port

By Gavin van Marle
theloadstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one thing to be an importer with your goods ensnared in the chaotic port congestion seen in the major hubs around the world, but what about...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Stumo: A ‘Made in America’ fix for U.S. supply chain woes

Much has been made in the news lately regarding America’s shortage of consumer goods. Increased consumer demand in the wake of the COVID pandemic has led to global shortages of many industrial products. And with cargo ships backed up and waiting to enter America’s congested west coast ports, there’s now a bottleneck. Not only are consumers waiting for imported goods but many domestic producers are also waiting on inputs from overseas — which has left them unable to assemble final products.
INDUSTRY
foreigndesknews.com

New Supply Chain Crisis: Medical Supplies

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors’ Association. Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The World#In And Out#Day And Night#Hubs#Traffic Jams#Bloomberg
pymnts

Supply Chain Woes Prove a Boon for Cargo Salvage Companies

With supply chain problems persisting, unwanted and delayed goods have piled up — including things like rotten red cabbages, beer kegs and dog blankets, according to The Financial Times Saturday (Dec. 25). The upside? The goods have helped out the cargo salvage industry. Because of that, while those companies...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Supply Chain Shortages Make Last-Mile Delivery a Household Obsession

Filling orders has always been the mainstay of retail.  But as eCommerce has surged throughout the pandemic, consumer expectations for delivery of their purchases have made good logistics a must-have, and delivery time frames have only gotten shorter. Even though prices are up and supplies are down, consumer expectations for fast and error-free delivery remain.
RETAIL
theloadstar.com

Supply chain radar: 2022 – the year of direct government intervention

Goodbye 2021, we’re done. But watch out, here comes 2022!. I recently argued that we are in a supply chain stalemate, as ports around the world remain congested due to excessive numbers of out-of-position empty containers not being loaded for repatriation by the world’s shipping lines, among other factors.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
nbcboston.com

Supply Chain Backlog: A Look Inside the Port of Boston

With supply chain problems impacting all sorts of businesses, NBC10 Boston took a rare inside look at the operations at the Port of Boston. "It's unprecedented," said Mike Meyran, the port's director. The backlog at the Conley Terminal at the Port of Boston is unlike anything Meyran has ever seen.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

Delayed Christmas gifts are just the beginning. The supply chain crisis isn’t going away soon.

As supply chain snarls cause inflation and delay shipments, many Americans worry that their holiday gifts won’t arrive in time. Articles with titles like “How the delta variant stole Christmas” note the difficulties facing consumers, who have gotten used to a world where one-click purchases arrive in a couple of days. The Biden administration has responded to these concerns through such efforts as getting the port of Los Angeles to run 24 hours a day. Biden himself has held news conferences with the CEO of Walmart and other business leaders to respond to public worry that “parents won’t be able to get presents for their children this holiday season.” Industry groups have even called for the Navy to help unload shipments to make sure clothes and shoes arrive in stores in time for the holidays.
INDUSTRY
money.com

6 Stocks That Could Soar Due to the Supply Chain Crisis

As you check yet again on the shipping status of a last-minute holiday gift, it might come as a surprise that not everyone is hurting from the supply chain crisis. Yes, retailers are scrambling to nab space on shipping containers, and cargo ships are stuck in congested ports. There's a shortage of truck drivers, as well as retail workers. Businesses are struggling to keep up with customer demand and keep costs down.
STOCKS
AFP

Heavy load: supply chain woes strain US trucking

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Lithium miner’s woes may exacerbate strain in EV supply chain

Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS), one of Australia’s top lithium miners, slashed its forecast for shipments, further exacerbating tight supply for the key ingredient in electric-vehicle batteries. The Perth-based company cited a raft of issues — from delays in commissioning and ramping up more processing capacity, to unplanned shutdowns and...
INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Supply chain woes are the Grinch’s best helpers this year

If this year’s holiday shopping season has you feeling a bit more anxious than most in recent memory, you may find consolation in knowing that your angst is likely not a product of your imagination. You can blame the same supply chain woes that have plagued us since the...
INDUSTRY
reviewjournal.com

Home builders, contractors still facing high costs, supply-chain woes

The home construction industry is still facing costly and delayed materials from supply chain disruptions while the Las Vegas Valley’s housing market remains hot, industry officials say. The result is homebuilding and renovation that’s “10 times more difficult than two years ago,” one subcontractor said — even with strong...
LAS VEGAS, NV
petsplusmag.com

Supply Chain Woes Hit the Pet Food Business

The supply chain slowdown is causing problems for the pet food industry — and its customers. MarketWatch reports that both Chewy Inc. and Freshpet Inc. have recently commented on the woes. Chewy executives said the supply shortages have been a drag on sales. “Shortages of wet dog food persisted,...
PET SERVICES
EETimes.com

Second Wave of Supply Chain Woes Looms

The pandemic has made supply chain woes mainstream news, but there’s far more to it than simply ships waiting to get into ports to be unloaded. Many shortages, including those within the intertwined semiconductor and automotive sectors, had their beginnings long before products were shipped. The electronics industry continues...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy