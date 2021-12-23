Podcast: Sonic TALK 2021 Quizmas Edition

Every podcast begins with a question, and How Did We Get Weird’s is right there in the title. The new show from former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer and musician, music journalist, and veteran podcaster Jonah Bayer finds the siblings remembering weird things from their past. As Vanessa describes it, “We talk about stuff that we remember, stuff that we miss, those moments when we were younger that helped us become who we are today.” From pointless pop culture ephemera, to favorite snacks that no longer exist, the two sift through the forgotten dregs of history in a quest not just for nostalgia but for self-awareness. How did they get weird? And what did Keebler’s short-lived Sweet Spot cookies have to do with it? Every week a famous guest joins Vanessa and Jonah to talk it out, from comedians like Bowen Yang and Tom Scharpling (who discusses the vastly underrated Reggie Bar), to music world figures like Laura Jane Grace and former MTV VJ Dave Holmes (whose episode, “Remember the Radio?”, features what is easily the show’s most expansive topic to date.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO