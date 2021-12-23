HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men

The American Cancer Society released its report on the status of cancer disparities in the United States for 2021 today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Researchers at the American Cancer Society, led by Farhad Islami, MD PhD, analyzed comprehensive and up-to-date data on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in cancer occurrence. This includes incidence, stage at diagnosis, survival, mortality, major risk factors and access to and utilization of preventative care and cancer screening in the United States. The report also looks back at some of the major root causes of why these disparities exist. Additionally, the report reviews a variety of programs and resources targeting cancer disparities and provides policy recommendations to mitigate them.
Comments / 0