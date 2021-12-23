What Just Drinks said about the wine category – The review of 2021

News flash: Mocha isn't coffee, it's actually just another word for chocolate. According to several Starbucks baristas on Reddit, mocha-based beverages continue to be one of the biggest misconceptions on the Starbucks menu, as many customers believe it's a coffee drink. In this Reddit thread, a barista recalled the time a customer ordered a peppermint hot chocolate, hold the mocha. From an ingredient standpoint, that means the drink would only contain steamed milk and peppermint syrup. It wasn't until his third or fourth visit that he clarified it was the espresso he didn't want in his peppermint hot chocolate. Because the drink listed "mocha" as one of its ingredients, he assumed the hot chocolate came with espresso in it, hence the request for no mocha.
