Drinks

What Just Drinks said about the wine category – The review of 2021

just-drinks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10. How the wine industry can use tasting notes as a marketing tool. While much has changed post-pandemic, Chris was disappointed that something has stayed the same in wine. Will wine brand owners wake up and smell the (acidy, bitter, sweet, salty and sour) coffee?. 9. How niche is...

www.just-drinks.com

just-drinks.com

The hottest consumer trends of the year – Just Drinks’ review of 2021

10. How to avoid ‘rainbow-washing’ your beverage brand this Pride month. June was Pride month and Laura considered how drinks brands can push their rainbow-related credential to successful effect. 9. Why consumers are savvy to cultural appropriation by brand owners. The history of drinks brands has had more...
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

The spirits category in 2021 – Just Drinks’ Review of the Year

As the coronavirus pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, it would seem that initial projections of a wartime attitude among consumers to saving money haven’t dented the growth of spirits at the higher-value end of the market. The continued growth of premiumisation saw seriously strong showings in company results from Cognac brand owners such as Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard in June and September, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
just-drinks.com

The biggest interviews of the year – Just Drinks’ review of 2021

10. “I joined Stoli Group to do Mission: Impossible!” – Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney. Damian McKinney’s relationship with the drinks industry dates back over 20 years. The former soldier – he spent 18 years in the Royal Marines – worked for seven years in an advisory capacity for Diageo around the turn of the Century before assuming the helm at Stolichnaya (now rebranded as Stoli) vodka brand owner Stoli Group just over a year ago. The company, owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, has had a reputation for rapid staff turnover. We had a lot of questions for McKinney.
ECONOMY
just-drinks.com

The beverage industry in 2022 – Just Drinks’ Predictions for the Year

Editors from Just Drinks’ sister publications make their predictions for the sectors they cover, ranging from apparel to technology. Editor Olly Wehring and deputy editor Andy Morton discuss what they believe will be the largest themes affecting the global beer category in the year ahead. Here’s our take on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Wine Estates#Australian Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Covid#China International
Mashed

What Baristas Want You To Know About Starbucks Mocha Drinks

News flash: Mocha isn't coffee, it's actually just another word for chocolate. According to several Starbucks baristas on Reddit, mocha-based beverages continue to be one of the biggest misconceptions on the Starbucks menu, as many customers believe it's a coffee drink. In this Reddit thread, a barista recalled the time a customer ordered a peppermint hot chocolate, hold the mocha. From an ingredient standpoint, that means the drink would only contain steamed milk and peppermint syrup. It wasn't until his third or fourth visit that he clarified it was the espresso he didn't want in his peppermint hot chocolate. Because the drink listed "mocha" as one of its ingredients, he assumed the hot chocolate came with espresso in it, hence the request for no mocha.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
Winston-Salem Journal

Sips and Picks: Recently reviewed wines

Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:. --Chateau de Rouanne 2018 Vinsobres, France, $30. A blend of 50% grenache, 40% syrah and 10% mourvedre fermented on concrete tanks, this red features earthy, peppery and licorice flavors intermingling with violets and stony minerals, with a backdrop of black cherry and blackberry. Full-bodied and rich with a lingering finish. Very good.
DRINKS
Mashed

What Made Burger King's Shake 'Em Up Fries So Unique

As mustard goes with hot dogs and hot wings with beer, so is a burger always served with fries. There's a lot of debate over which brand makes the best fast food version — after all, who orders even a single burger without a side of salty, crispy potatoes, right? Outlets like Thrillist and UPROXX list Arby's and Five Guys at the top, with those classic McDonald's fries coming in a close second, but one fast food giant you never see bringing home the Yukon Gold is Burger King. This isn't to say that Burger King makes bad fries, but it would seem that most prefer their spuds from a clown rather than served by a king.
RESTAURANTS
Telegraph

The hidden health benefits of drinking a glass of red wine

“It’s medicinal.” How many times has an utterance of this type accompanied a glug of red wine? And justifiably so: studies have long shown that the presence of polyphenols, plant-based micronutrients, give red wine a healthy edge over other forms of alcohol. According to research from Dr Rudolph...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

For celebrations, English fizz is on the rise

English sparkling wine has been gaining prestige in recent years, with some experts comparing it to Champagne in taste and quality.Globally, the sector is still relatively small: IWSR Drinks Market Analysis reports that sparkling wine produced in the U.K. represents about 0.2% of total global sparkling wine volume. But sales are growing: U.K.-produced sparkling wine volume rose by almost 11% from 2015-2020, the report said.”Maybe 10 years ago, there were only two or three wines which might have been known outside of the U.K. or certainly recognized by wine critics as well,” says Jonathan White, spokesman for British wine...
DRINKS
marthastewart.com

What Are the Wine and Drinks Trends for 2022? Here's What to Quaff Throughout the New Year

Looking for a fun resolution to follow through on this new year? How about trying out some of the new, exciting wine and beverage trends for 2022? There are natural progressions, like chilling a red wine you already enjoy, and newer categories, which include drinks you may not have already tried, such as a nonalcoholic CBD-infused beverage. Here's what we think everyone will be drinking in the coming year.
DRINKS
Secret SF

10 Of Our Favorite Food And Drink Roundups Of 2021

Food is one of our favorite topics to write about, and these roundups are just the tip of the iceberg!. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – San Francisco is a city of foodies. When it comes to excellent high-quality food, amazing ambiance, and delicious cocktails, you really can’t go wrong. We’ve put together dozens of roundups this year, many of them food- and drink-related, but we’ve done our best to round up the roundups! Here are our 10 favorites, many of which were a hit with our readers. Make sure you click on the link to the article itself for full details about each spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that it...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

