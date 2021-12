The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed what she bought her grandchildren for Christmas this year.In a new interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Camilla, who has five grandchildren, revealed she purchased all of her grandchildren books.“I have a granddaughter that’s very into Philip Pullman and she’s been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children’s books,” she said.Camilla has five grandchildren from her two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.However, she...

