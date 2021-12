Ubisoft's Quartz was a huge failure, but maybe not for why you think. Ubisoft Quartz, the name of the giant publisher's new NFT program, became a meme immediately. Ubisoft fans and critics all joined hands to say with one voice, "No, we don't want NFTs in our games, Ubisoft. Go sort out the sexual harassment problems in your company before trying to push more microtransactions down our throats." While a beautiful moment, it's important to understand Quartz failed not because it was an NFT program but because it was Ubisoft's NFT program.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO