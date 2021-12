There’s a special art to a movie trailer — that’s why they even have their own awards ceremony. The best previews present us with the overall tone of a film, along with a brief introduction to the major players and the basic premise. We should be intrigued and inspired to watch the whole movie, without knowing everything that’s to come. That’s why some people have even sworn off watching movie trailers altogether, so they can watch a movie with no expectations. After all, is there anything more disappointing than a trailer that’s actually more entertaining than the movie it’s advertising?

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO