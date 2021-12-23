ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Hopes to Have Chelsea's Absent Players Back for Aston Villa Clash

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of having several of his Chelsea players back for the Blues' clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

This comes after he was forced to hand three youngsters their Chelsea debuts in the Carabao Cup against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he hopes to have some returning players for the Premier League clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZZk6_0dUTOp1U00
IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea were without Lewis Baker, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, and Timo Werner due to them testing positive for Covid-19, whilst Ben Chilwell was also out with a positive test and injury.

Furthermore, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech were also unavailable due to injuries.

Therefore, Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons all made their impressive Chelsea debuts.

When asked about the current crop of players who are out, Tuchel hinted that he is hoping to have them back for Boxing Day's clash vs Aston Villa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEt8z_0dUTOp1U00
IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Let’s see how the guys are. I think two of them can train tomorrow, but they come back from Covid so will for sure feel fatigue and soreness.

"It will be another tough one at Aston Villa but we will try to be at our highest level like always."

This comes after the German hinted that Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi could return to training on Thursday.

The two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday, but should they do so, they are likely to be back in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Comments / 0

Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Xavi Simons
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea gained an important three points as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park. In a tight first-half of few clear cut chances, it was the home team that took the lead after 28 minutes after a bizarre own goal by Reece James. The right-back got his head to a Matt Targett cross and diverted it past Edouard Mendy and into his own net.
PREMIER LEAGUE
