Kids Korner: December 23 to December 30, 2021

By Heidi Sutton
 4 days ago
Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road & Smith Road, Ridge will present a beautiful holiday train display from Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can play an “I Spy” game to find hidden items in the display. Free. Call 924-1820. Star Quest!. New!...

Theatre Talk with Leah Kelly and Lorelai Mucciolo of SPAC’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

It might seem hard to believe, but it’s only been eight years since Disney’s Frozen was released, captivating all ages and making Elsa and Anna household names. Children of previous generations might have idolized Belle or Cinderella, but now it’s all about the icy queen and her bighearted sister. The majority of girls under 20 would likely admit to belting out the now iconic “Let It Go” a time or two.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Seiskaya’s Nutcracker returns for the holidays

The Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker, a perennial holiday favorite on Long Island, returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for a six-performance run from Dec. 16 to 19. This classical ballet rendition has earned praise from critics and audiences alike.
STONY BROOK, NY
Your Turn: Santa’s Workshop — A tribute

The very successful 25th celebration of Port Jefferson’s Charles Dickens Festival has come to a close for this year, with energetic plans already in the works for the 26th celebration in 2022. Sadly, one of the many bright spots of the event, Santa’s Workshop, will not be returning. The historic Phillips Roe House, aka the Drowned Meadow House located on the corner of Barnum Avenue and West Broadway, which has played host to the workshop all these years, is officially becoming a year-round museum.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Comsewogue Public Library to screen four holiday movies

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen a series of holiday movies from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Join them for Elf on Dec. 27, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 28, It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 29 and Miracle on 34th Street on Dec. 30. Open to all. Advance registration is required as seating is limited. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Celebration of Art/Out of the Pandemic exhibit opens at Port Jeff Library

The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson invites the community to view its latest art exhibit in the Meeting Room titled Celebration of Art/Coming Out of the Pandemic by artist Joseph Rotella through the month of December. The exhibit will feature landscape and floral narratives which were all created during the pandemic. For more information, call 631-473-0022.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Finding praise in ‘Mary’s Song’

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.
RELIGION
