HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heading into Christmas travel, gas prices in Kansas continue to be around the $3 a gallon mark. "Right now, we've been experiencing a little bit of a decline in gas prices over the past four to six weeks," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Here in Kansas, we're at $2.97 a gallon. That's down 2 cents from a week ago and down eight cents from where we were a month ago."

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO