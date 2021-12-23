ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Washington D.C., individuals 12 and over will be...

www.msnbc.com

Related
nyconthecheap.com

Update: NYC Vaccination Requirements

Starting Monday, December 27, there are new expanded Covid-19 vaccination rules in New York City for both residents and visitors for indoor activities including theater performances, museums, restaurants, even shopping and the gym. The new rules require everyone 12 and older to show proof of two doses to enter those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential Workers As New York Reports 44,000 New COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC employee, children 12+ mandate

The NYC COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private employers is now in effect. Also, New Yorkers aged 12 and older are required to show proof of two vaccine doses to enter most indoor venues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New York City Implements Largest Private Sector Covid Workplace Vaccine Mandate in America Today

“Today…we make history in New York City. We lead the nation with the strongest vaccine mandate anywhere —- private sector vaccine mandate — reaching hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday. The mandate, which takes effect today, applies to all “workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business,” including contractors. Individual businesses must verify and keep records of workers’ vaccination status. “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace,” reads the summary of the order on the city’s web site. Those working on-site...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS New York

New York City Leaders Urge Incoming Adams Administration To Address Rikers Island COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local leaders are taking aim at Mayor Bill de Blasio and urging the incoming Adams administration to address the COVID surge on Rikers Island. More than half of those incarcerated are unvaccinated, putting them at severe risk as the Omicron variant spreads, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday. The Department of Correction has already sounded the alarm: if the COVID infection rate is surging across the city, it’s soaring exponentially on Rikers. The positivity rate has gone from 9.5% Monday to 17.4% Tuesday to 21.5% Wednesday. “This mayor, even in the middle of this acute situation, has not shown the type...
Wbaltv.com

Annapolis enacts state of emergency amid COVID-19 spike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some Maryland jurisdictions are implementing new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid a recent spike. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Annapolis is encouraging outdoor events and dining as opposed to indoor. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MSNBC

Service industry struggling as Omicron variant surges

Numerous restaurants and Broadway shows have reacted to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant by closing their doors. Crafted Hospitality chef and owner Tom Colicchio joins Chris Jansing to comment on the restaurant industry.Dec. 21, 2021.
RESTAURANTS
MSNBC

Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha joins Joe Fryer to discuss potential moves from the White House to combat the omicron virus, including access to testing, a fourth vaccine dose, and shortening isolation guidance. “Ten days is probably too long, especially for vaccinated, boosted people,” says Dr. Jha. “What we should be doing is shortening it to five days but then requiring a rapid antigen test. And if that's negative, then I think it's reasonable to end isolation.”Dec. 27, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

