Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City.
Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.
Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning.
“I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
A walk-in...
Comments / 0