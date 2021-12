Orlando International Airport is expecting the 2021-2022 Christmas / New Year’s travel season will be nearly as busy as it was prior to the pandemic. In total, more than 2.6 million passengers will move through MCO for the 19-day travel period, which starts tomorrow. When compared to the same 19-days in 2019-2020, MCO will be only 87 thousand passengers or about 3% short of 2019 levels. The busiest travel day this holiday season is predicted to be this Saturday when nearly 157 thousand travelers will arrive and depart MCO.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO