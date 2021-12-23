ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

Cover picture for the articleVALLETTA (Reuters) – The Mediterranean islands of Malta became the latest European nation on Thursday to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as virus numbers hit a new record for a second successive day. Health Minister Chris Fearne said events...

South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a ‘living with COVID-19’ policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. Curbs will return from Saturday to...
Germany agrees new contact limits to curb COVID-19

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people before New Year’s Eve, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz also agreed with the premiers of Germany’s 16 federal...
Lebanon’s tourism ministry imposes new coronavirus restrictions

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s tourism ministry ordered restaurants, hotels, fitness centres and entertainment venues to require visitors to present either a certificate of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test before entering, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry said it is requiring such establishments to...
Chris Fearne
Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease confirmed the country’s first death due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday. The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the institute said. There were 810 new Omicron cases reported, bringing the...
Despite consumption hit, China poised to stand fast on strict COVID controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s strict COVID policy is weighing on consumption and rattling foreign firms, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability heading into a sensitive year mean Beijing will stick to its approach, experts say. China has reported just one COVID-19 fatality this year, retaining...
France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday. “There will be no further measures before the new year,” Javid told reporters. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”
New Turkish COVID-19 cases surge 30% – health ministry data

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in...
Greece expands restrictions to contain Omicron variant surge

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece on Monday announced further restrictions effective from Jan. 3-16 to contain a further upsurge in COVID-19 infections including the Omicron variant, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues. As confirmed new COVID-19 cases surged to a record of 9,284 on Monday, resulting in 66 deaths, the health...
Brazil reports 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 6,840 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, although the statistics were incomplete as two of Brazil’s 27 federative units failed to provide updated information. The South American country has...
Mexico reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 298,819

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the...
Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Japan’s Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor

TOKYO (Reuters) – Central Japan’s Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said on Sunday. The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad, while the...
Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday’s figures included data gathered over the course of two...
