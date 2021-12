Lizzie Baldridge has the ball in her hands the majority of the time. That's more than fine for York. "She's takes care of the ball for us," York coach Brandon Collings said following York's 45-40 win over Burlington Central in the first round of the Montini Christmas Classic on Monday. "She gets us started; she pushes the ball for us. She knocks down open shots. Offensively is where we need her most to get us going."

BURLINGTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO