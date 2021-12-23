ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Science Made Simple: What Is Artificial Intelligence?

By U.S. Department of Energy
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial Intelligence (AI) simply means intelligence in machines, in contrast to natural intelligence found in humans and other natural organisms. Artificial intelligence gained its name and became a formal field of research in 1956, and initial work led to new tools for solving mathematical problems. However, researchers discovered that creating an...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 8

Related
New York Post

The ‘world’s most advanced,’ realistic robot is here to terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the most realistic ‘human’ robot on the planet revealed in new video

Stunning video of a hyper-realistic “humanoid” robot that looks like it stepped straight out of a science fiction movie circulated the internet this week. Engineered Arts, which describes itself as the UK’s leading designer and manufacturer of humanoid entertainment robots, created the uncanny valley robot, dubbed “Ameca,” and released a video showing the robot’s capabilities on Wednesday.
ELECTRONICS
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computing Power#Ai#Google Maps
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
New York Post

World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say

The world’s first living robots — known as “xenobots” — can now reproduce, US scientists have revealed. Details about the robots, created using the heart and skin stem cells from the African clawed frog, were unveiled last year after experiments showed they could move and self-heal. Now, the scientists at...
ENGINEERING
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic portfolio of companies. Neuralink developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips into people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories. Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. The...
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
LiveScience

Scientists discover new part of the body

Scientists recently uncovered a part of the body that had never been described before: a deep layer of muscle in the masseter, which raises the lower jaw and is critical for chewing. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the masseter muscle as having two layers, one deep and one superficial. "However, a...
SCIENCE
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
Science Focus

Living robots that are capable of self-replicating created in US lab

A team of researchers in the States has created living robots from frog cells that are able to build replicas of themselves. We spoke to Sam Kriegman, a roboticist and Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University and Tufts University, to find out more. What’s the starting point in designing something like...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy