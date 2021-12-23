ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease confirmed the country’s first death due to the Omicron...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Robert Koch Institute#Berlin#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Reuters
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
hot96.com

Omicron spreading in Italy, set to be dominant, health body says

MILAN (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Thursday, releasing preliminary data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for 28% of cases on Dec. 20. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 0.19% of cases on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hot96.com

China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Swiss court allows extradition of ‘cum-ex’ banker to Germany

ZURICH (Reuters) -A Swiss court has allowed the extradition to Germany of Hanno Berger, a German banker accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud. The scandal, known as “cum-ex,” is Germany’s biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.
EUROPE
hot96.com

East Med region’s COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

(Reuters) – The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. (Reporting by Maher...
WORLD
hot96.com

Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel – KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon...
WORLD
hot96.com

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Northern Ireland COVID case numbers surge 50% to record high

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Ireland reported an all-time high of 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from an average of just over 2,000 in the previous seven days, government data showed. The devolved government of the British region was due to make a decision later on Wednesday about possible...
WORLD
hot96.com

Paraguay confirms first cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus

ASUNCION (Reuters) – Paraguay has confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the cases were detected in people who had traveled outside the country this month. The patients were quarantined and ministry official Sandra Irala told...
TRAVEL
hot96.com

Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Spain’s COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. The rate, measured over the preceding 14 days, rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China expands lockdowns as virus surges in US, Europe

China put hundreds of thousands more people under lockdown Tuesday to try and stamp out a worsening coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe. Covid surges have wreaked havoc around the world, with many nations in Europe and North America trying to strike a balance between economically punishing restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus. The United States halved the isolation period for asymptomatic cases to try and blunt the disruptions, while France ordered firms to have employees work from home for at least three days a week. Despite facing a much smaller outbreak compared with global virus hotspots, China has not relaxed its "zero Covid" strategy, imposing stay-at-home orders in many parts of the city of Yan'an.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy