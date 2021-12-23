ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Malta tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLETTA (Reuters) – The Mediterranean islands of Malta became the latest European nation on Thursday to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as virus numbers hit a new record for a second successive day. Health Minister Chris Fearne said events...

hot96.com

ktwb.com

South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a ‘living with COVID-19’ policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. Curbs will return from Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Despite consumption hit, China poised to stand fast on strict COVID controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s strict COVID policy is weighing on consumption and rattling foreign firms, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability heading into a sensitive year mean Beijing will stick to its approach, experts say. China has reported just one COVID-19 fatality this year, retaining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Chris Fearne
hot96.com

East Med region’s COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

(Reuters) – The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. (Reporting by Maher...
WORLD
hot96.com

China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Malta#Covid#Valletta#Reuters#European#Omicron
hot96.com

Omicron spreading in Italy, set to be dominant, health body says

MILAN (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Thursday, releasing preliminary data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for 28% of cases on Dec. 20. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 0.19% of cases on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel – KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon...
WORLD
hot96.com

Spain’s COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. The rate, measured over the preceding 14 days, rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH

