Astronomy

100 times more powerful than Hubble, Webb space telescope to search for first light after Big Bang

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a cost of $10 billion, the James Webb Space Telescope is...

www.cbsnews.com

scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
#Hubble Space Telescope#Big Bang#First Light
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Gazes Sidelong at a Galaxy Where a Supernova Was Discovered by Amateur Astronomers

In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus. In 2014 the light from a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth — a sudden flare of light caused by the titanic explosion accompanying the death of a massive star. Whilst most astronomical discoveries are the work of teams of professional astronomers, this supernova was discovered by amateur astronomers from the Backyard Observatory Supernova Search in New Zealand. Dedicated amateur astronomers often make intriguing discoveries — particularly of fleeting astronomical phenomena such as supernovae.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope: The engineering behind a 'first light machine' that is not allowed to fail

Randy Kimble will never forget the days in August 2017 when Hurricane Harvey battered Texas. As a project scientist for integration, test and commissioning of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), he had no option to hide at home. The giant telescope, at that time already 10 years behind schedule and considerably over budget, was right in the middle of one of its 100-day space simulating test campaigns at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s anti-asteroid DART mission sends back its first images

NASA’s DART spacecraft has an unusual mission — to crash into an asteroid, in order to test whether this would be an effective planetary defense concept if an asteroid were to threaten Earth. The spacecraft was launched last month and now it has sent back its first images, confirming that its camera is operating well and has survived the rigors of launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb telescope could reveal extra-terrestrial life forms, scientist says

The James Webb telescope (JWST) could reveal the existence of extra-terrestrial life forms in space, a scientist who helped to develop the observatory has said.Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science at the University of Leicester has worked in the mission’s operations centre for the past seven years.He told the PA news agency: “We will learn about the origins of the universe and how life came about and possibly, although we can’t guarantee, about other life in our galaxy as well.”The observatory is equipped with cameras capable of taking images from other planets which will show the presence...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope vs. Hubble: How will their images compare?

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is currently poised to launch and become the most powerful telescope in space. But how will its photos compare to Hubble's?. The Hubble Space Telescope launched into low Earth orbit in April 1990. Over the three decades since, the famous observatory has expanded our view of the cosmos and held our attention with the stunning images it collects. What once was a faint and mysterious abyss became a detailed and colorful universe, and we could see stars and galaxies as they'd never been seen before.
ASTRONOMY

