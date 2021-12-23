Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters

UK researchers say a Covid booster shot could provide 85% protection against severe illness from the Omicron coronavirus variant. That is a bit less protection than vaccines gave against earlier versions of Covid, but it means the top-up dose should still keep many people out of hospital. The modelling, from the team at Imperial College London, is based on limited information about Omicron and the researchers say there is a high degree of uncertainty until more real-world information is gathered about this new variant that is spreading quickly. Experts are still trying to figure out how severe Omicron will be.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO