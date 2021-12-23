ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters

By The Associated Press
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

LONDON — A third dose of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines significantly increased the immune response to the omicron variant, according to a new study...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Book your booster and stay safe over Christmas - Sunderland health chief makes Covid jab plea as UK sees rise in Omicron cases

Gerry Taylor, Director of Public Health at Sunderland City Council also urged people to keep on wearing face coverings, to meet outdoors where possible and also to keep testing themselves regularly and self isolating when required. It comes after England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned the UK can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Another record for Covid cases and first Omicron booster study

UK researchers say a Covid booster shot could provide 85% protection against severe illness from the Omicron coronavirus variant. That is a bit less protection than vaccines gave against earlier versions of Covid, but it means the top-up dose should still keep many people out of hospital. The modelling, from the team at Imperial College London, is based on limited information about Omicron and the researchers say there is a high degree of uncertainty until more real-world information is gathered about this new variant that is spreading quickly. Experts are still trying to figure out how severe Omicron will be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Live updates: UK reports new daily record for COVID cases

LONDON — Britain’s government says it recorded another record daily number of COVID-19 cases. Authorities reported 88,376 new confirmed cases on Thursday, almost 10,000 more than the previous record set a day earlier. Officials said 146 people infected with the coronavirus died between Wednesday and Thursday. U.K. officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

UK study finds no evidence Omicron cases are less severe than Delta

A previous COVID-19 recovery provides little shield against infection with the Omicron variant, a research team from Imperial College London showed in a large study that underlines the importance of booster shots. Having had COVID probably only offers 19% protection against Omicron, the study showed on Friday. That was roughly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Biontech#Omicron#Covid#Uk#Pfizer Biontech#University Of
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: UK passes 100,000 new COVID cases for 1st time

LONDON — Britain has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000. Confirmed infections have risen almost 60% in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The British government has re-imposed face masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Live updates: UK: Hospitalization less likely with omicron

Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggest that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain. The U.K. Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK prevented from donating ‘tens of millions’ of PPE items to poorer nations due to Whitehall red tape

The UK has been prevented from donating “tens of millions” of surplus PPE items throughout the pandemic due to Whitehall red tape, The Independent understands.Britain has an excess of personal protective equipment in its stockpile, which has been acquired at a “significant cost” – roughly £12bn, according to one Whitehall source. But attempts to donate surplus supplies of gloves, aprons and masks to poorer countries over the past 18 months have been hindered by a financial cap set by the Treasury and the Foreign Office. Up until September, international donations counted as overseas development assistance (ODA). For the Department...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kdal610.com

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mixmag.net

The UK live sector is "on the verge of collapsing" due to Omicron, study finds

A new survey conducted by LIVE has found that there has been a "devastating loss" in terms of attendance, cancellations, and ticket shows at events since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The survey found that 70% of organisers have had to postpone performances that were scheduled to...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

Live Updates: Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
WORLD
The Independent

PM briefed on Christmas Covid data as hopes grow of avoiding extra restrictions

The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.Conservative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy