ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Time-resolved structural analysis of an RNA-cleaving DNA catalyst

By Jan BorggrÃ¤fe
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10"“23 DNAzyme is one of the most prominent catalytically active DNA sequences1,2. Its ability to cleave a wide range of RNA targets with high selectivity entails a substantial therapeutic and biotechnological potential2. However, the high expectations have not yet been met, a fact that coincides with the lack of high-resolution...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Competitive endogenous RNA network and pathway-based analysis of LncRNA single-nucleotide polymorphism in myasthenia gravis

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a complex neurological autoimmune disease with a pathogenetic mechanism that has yet to be elucidated. Emerging evidence has revealed that genes, non-coding RNAs and genetic variants play significant roles in the pathogenesis of MG. However, the molecular mechanisms of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) located on lncRNAs could disturb lncRNA-mediated ceRNA regulatory functions still unclear in MG. In this study, we collated 276 experimentally confirmed MG risk genes and 192 MG risk miRNAs. We then constructed a lncRNA-mediated ceRNA network for MG based on multi-step computational strategies. Next, we systematically integrated risk pathways and identified candidate SNPs in lncRNAs for MG based on data acquired from public databases. In addition, we constructed a pathway-based lncRNA-SNP mediated network (LSPN) that contained 128 lncRNAs targeting 8 MG risk pathways. By analyzing network, we propose a latent mechanism for how the "lncRNA-SNP-mRNA-pathway" axis affects the pathogenesis of MG. Moreover, 25 lncRNAs and 51 SNPs on lncRNAs were extracted from the "lncRNA-SNP-mRNA-pathway" axis. Finally, functional analyses demonstrated lncRNA-SNPs mediated ceRNA regulation pairs associated with MG participated in the MAPK signaling pathway. In summary, we constructed MG-specific lncRNA-SNPs mediated ceRNA regulatory networks based on pathway in the present study, which was helpful to elucidate the roles of lncRNA-SNPs in the pathogenesis of MG and provide novel insights into mechanism of lncRNA-SNPs as potential genetic risk biomarkers of MG.
Nature.com

Functional and structural analysis of non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in the MYB oncoproteins associated with human cancer

MYB proteins are highly conserved DNA-binding domains (DBD) and mutations in MYB oncoproteins have been reported to cause aberrant and augmented cancer progression. Identification of MYB molecular biomarkers predictive of cancer progression can be used for improving cancer management. To address this, a biomarker discovery pipeline was employed in investigating deleterious non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in predicting damaging and potential alterations on the properties of proteins. The nsSNP of the MYB family; MYB, MYBL1, and MYBL2 was extracted from the NCBI database. Five in silico tools (PROVEAN, SIFT, PolyPhen-2, SNPs&GO and PhD-SNP) were utilized to investigate the outcomes of nsSNPs. A total of 45 nsSNPs were predicted as high-risk and damaging, and were subjected to PMut and I-Mutant 2.0 for protein stability analysis. This resulted in 32 nsSNPs with decreased stability with a DDG score lower than âˆ’"‰0.5, indicating damaging effect. G111S, N183S, G122S, and S178C located within the helix-turn-helix (HTH) domain were predicted to be conserved, further posttranslational modifications and 3-D protein analysis indicated these nsSNPs to shift DNA-binding specificity of the protein thus altering the protein function. Findings from this study would help in the field of pharmacogenomic and cancer therapy towards better intervention and management of cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The bacterial promoter spacer modulates promoter strength and timing by length, TG-motifs and DNA supercoiling sensitivity

Transcription, the first step to gene expression, is a central coordination process in all living matter. Besides a plethora of regulatory mechanisms, the promoter architecture sets the foundation of expression strength, timing and the potential for further regulatory modulation. In this study, we investigate the effects of promoter spacer length and sequence composition on strength and supercoiling sensitivity in bacteria. Combining transcriptomics data analysis and standardized synthetic promoter libraries, we exclude effects of specific promoter sequence contexts. Analysis of promoter activity shows a strong variance with spacer length and spacer sequence composition. A detailed study of the spacer sequence composition under selective conditions reveals an extension to the -10 region that enhances RNAP binding but damps promoter activity. Using physiological changes in DNA supercoiling levels, we link promoter supercoiling sensitivity to overall spacer GC-content. Time-resolved promoter activity screens, only possible with a novel mild treatment approach, reveal strong promoter timing potentials solely based on DNA supercoiling sensitivity in the absence of regulatory sites or alternative sigma factors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Polymerase#Double Stranded Dna#Dna Test#Rna#The Dnazyme#Access Options#Bmrb
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

Senescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study, we show that a small number of lineage-inappropriate genes, exemplified by the LCE2 skin genes, are derepressed during senescence from H3K9me3 regions in fibroblasts. DNA FISH experiments reveal that these gene loci, which are condensed at the nuclear periphery in proliferative cells, are decompacted during senescence. Decompaction of the locus is not sufficient for LCE2 expression, which requires p53 and C/EBPÎ² signaling. NLRP3, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages from an open topologically associated domain (TAD), is also derepressed in senescent fibroblasts due to the local disruption of the H3K9me3-rich TAD that contains it. NLRP3 has been implicated in the amplification of inflammatory cytokine signaling in senescence and aging, highlighting the functional relevance of gene induction from 'permissive' H3K9me3 regions in senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA/RNA heteroduplex oligonucleotide technology for regulating lymphocytes in vivo

Manipulating lymphocyte functions with gene silencing approaches is promising for treating autoimmunity, inflammation, and cancer. Although oligonucleotide therapy has been proven to be successful in treating several conditions, efficient in vivo delivery of oligonucleotide to lymphocyte populations remains a challenge. Here, we demonstrate that intravenous injection of a heteroduplex oligonucleotide (HDO), comprised of an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) and its complementary RNA conjugated to Î±-tocopherol, silences lymphocyte endogenous gene expression with higher potency, efficacy, and longer retention time than ASOs. Importantly, reduction of Itga4 by HDO ameliorates symptoms in both adoptive transfer and active experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis models. Our findings reveal the advantages of HDO with enhanced gene knockdown effect and different delivery mechanisms compared with ASO. Thus, regulation of lymphocyte functions by HDO is a potential therapeutic option for immune-mediated diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-entropy polymer produces a giant electrocaloric effect at low fields

More than a decade of research on the electrocaloric (EC) effect has resulted in EC materials and EC multilayer chips that satisfy a minimum EC temperature change of 5"‰K required for caloric heat pumps1,2,3. However, these EC temperature changes are generated through the application of high electric fields4,5,6,7,8 (close to their dielectric breakdown strengths), which result in rapid degradation and fatigue of EC performance. Here we report a class of EC polymer that exhibits an EC entropy change of 37.5"‰J"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1 and a temperature change of 7.5"‰K under 50"‰MV"‰mâˆ’1, a 275% enhancement over the state-of-the-art EC polymers under the same field strength. We show that converting a small number of the chlorofluoroethylene groups in poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) terpolymer into covalent double bonds markedly increases the number of the polar entities and enhances the polar"“nonpolar interfacial areas of the polymer. The polar phases in the polymer adopt a loosely correlated, high-entropy state with a low energy barrier for electric-field-induced switching. The polymer maintains performance for more than one million cycles at the low fields necessary for practical EC cooling applications, suggesting that this strategy may yield materials suitable for use in caloric heat pumps.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy