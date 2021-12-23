Carrefour and Everli to launch delivery service

India-based bank AU Small Finance Bank has added a lifestyle marketplace to their mobile banking application, according to IBS Intelligence. This marketplace enables both the bank’s customers as well as their UPI users to purchase mobile top-ups, send gift cards to their loved ones, and book travel across hundreds of destinations both within and outside India directly through their mobile banking application. The bank aims to make their customers’ lives easier by aggregating all these services on its mobile application so that customers don’t have to navigate through multiple apps.
