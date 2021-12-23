ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Carrefour and Everli to launch delivery service

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermarket group Carrefour has partnered with Italy-based online marketplace Everli to deliver products for customers in France. French customers will have access to 20.000 products, the companies...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

ClearScale Builds New Service Delivery Center As Demand For Cloud Services Grows

Cloud Systems Integrator Building New Team in Poland and Across Europe to Deliver Professional and Managed Cloud Services. ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced that it is opening a service delivery center in Poland. ClearScale already has several global service delivery centers and the new Poland delivery center adds to its international presence. The Poland service delivery center will provide consulting and managed services for customers on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

RJ launches airport chauffeur service

AMMAN - Royal Jordanian announced the launch of RJ Chauffeur Service, offering a tailored and innovative product to its customers. The new service gives RJ customers who travel from/to Queen Alia International Airport the opportunity to book both their RJ ticket and their airport ride at the same time. Royal...
LIFESTYLE
progressivegrocer.com

Southeastern Grocers Partners With DoorDash for New Delivery Service

Southeastern Grocers is answering the call for more on-demand grocery delivery, teaming up with last-mile tech company DoorDash to offer same-day service to shoppers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. All participating Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores will be available on DoorDash’s DashPass membership program.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
businesstraveller.com

Play to launch transatlantic services in 2022

Reykjavik has been the Icelandic hub for budget transatlantic flights long before the days of Sir Freddie Laker’s Skytrain. So it’s no surprise that newcomer Play will expand its wings next year to operate flights between the UK, Baltimore and Boston. Back in August the carrier had applied...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrefour#Paris#Food Drink#French#Italian
cheddar.com

Grocery Delivery Service 'Getir' Takes the Big Apple

The past year has been huge for delivery services as people largely stayed home during the pandemic. Getir, an Istanbul-based company delivering goods in just 10 minutes, is officially launching in NYC. It comes as the company continues its international expansion. Nazim Salur, Founder, Getir, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the opportunities in the new market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Delivery Service Aggregators And The Digital Shift

Restaurants Must Sharpen Digital Tools To Match Convenience of Delivery Aggregators. More than 40% of consumers have used at least one restaurant delivery aggregator since the pandemic began, and 15% have used three or more. PYMNTS’ Digital Divide report, a Paytronix collaboration, surveyed more than 2,500 U.S. consumers to learn how aggregators are getting their attention and what restaurants need to do to match their simplicity and convenience.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best alcohol delivery services in Hong Kong

If you're craving some straightforward suds or a more esoteric beer, you can find both at the Bottle Shop. But there's more to this place than just appreciation for good beers. Wines, spirits, mixers, snacks, and even glassware can all be ordered here. There's free delivery for orders over $680...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepaypers.com

AU Small Finance Bank launches new super app

India-based bank AU Small Finance Bank has added a lifestyle marketplace to their mobile banking application, according to IBS Intelligence. This marketplace enables both the bank’s customers as well as their UPI users to purchase mobile top-ups, send gift cards to their loved ones, and book travel across hundreds of destinations both within and outside India directly through their mobile banking application. The bank aims to make their customers’ lives easier by aggregating all these services on its mobile application so that customers don’t have to navigate through multiple apps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thepaypers.com

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions inaugurates Spain-based logistics centre

Arvato has opened another centre in in Spain that will handle fulfilments and logistics of online businesses in the fashion industry. Company officials said that the company’s general goal is to further expand its global network of locations in order to offer customers scalable infrastructures and support them in gaining access to new markets. In this regard, Arvato sees Spain as an important part of its logistics network, already operating two other locations in Alcalá de Henares.
BUSINESS
buildingindiana.com

Wabash Launches Next-Generation Grocery Delivery Vehicle

Wabash (NYSE:WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries, announced the launch of a new light-duty, home delivery refrigerated truck body with the company’s patented molded structural composite (MSC) technology. A large national grocery retailer has placed an initial order over $10 million for delivery in the first half of 2022.
WABASH, IN
Q 96.1

TikTok to Launch Delivery Only Restaurants With ‘TikTok Kitchen’

TikTok is becoming more than a social media app — it's also venturing into the restaurant business. On Friday (Dec. 17), Bloomberg reported that TikTok Kitchen will launch in the U.S. in March 2022. Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl told the outlet that 300 TikTok restaurants are expected to open with the launch and a total of 1,000 are in the works to open by the end of 2022.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
businesstraveller.com

Icelandair to launch Raleigh-Durham service

Following yesterday’s news regarding Play’s planned services to Baltimore and Boston, Icelandair has today announced that it will launch another transatlantic route in 2022. Between May and October the carrier will fly between Reykjavik and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina. Icelandair will deploy narrow-body B737 Max 8 aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Wine Club Delivery Services and Subscriptions

It’s always a good idea to have multiple bottles of wine in your home. Like if you have company over and don’t know their taste preferences, or if you desperately need to unwind and the thought of having to leave your residence to go to the liquor store would be too exhausting to even consider. Though the best part about having a mighty wine supply is that you can always dig into it when you need a quick gift. Of course, building up your wine collection can also feel daunting — especially if you’re a wine novice.
DRINKS
thefastmode.com

Sigfox, Skyhook Partner to Improve Delivery of Geolocation Services

Sigfox has announced its partnership with Skyhook, the leading independent provider of Wi-Fi, cellular, and hybrid positioning. The collaboration is set to improve the quality and performance of existing tracking services on the Sigfox network globally, while delivering enhanced customer experience at an accessible cost. As part of its services,...
TECHNOLOGY
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy