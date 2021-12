Avoca Museum & Historical Society invited the community to enjoy their property two weekends in a row this month for Christmas at Avoca. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, 5, 11 and 12, guests were able to experience Avoca fully decked out in Christmas garb. The event featured reenactors, a variety of musical talent and food and drinks as part of the $5 cover charge. Guests could also donate to Toys for Tots, or participate in the silent auction for various items donated by local businesses.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO