Three of Ravens Five Pro Bowlers Dealing with Injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Three of the five Ravens that were voted to the Pro Bowl are on the injury report this week.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) did not practice early this week. Fullback Pat Ricard (knee) missed the past two games and was limited in practice.

Tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker are the other Ravens named to the AFC’s All-Star squad.

It's only the second time in the Ravens’ 27-year history they didn’t have a defensive player earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. The other instance occurred in 2005 when Ray Lewis and Ed Reed battled injuries throughout the season.

The Ravens have a key matchup Week 16 against the Bengals. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for first place in the AFC North.

Here's a breakdown of the Pro Bowlers

Andrews – Starter (Second Pro Bowl)

Earning his second Pro Bowl nod, Andrews has produced the most receptions (85) and both the second-most receiving yards (1,062) and touchdown catches (eight – tied) by an NFL tight end this season. Among all tight ends, he also ranks No. 1 in 20-plus-yard receptions (16) and No. 1 in receiving first downs (62).

With 1,062 receiving yards, Andrews has posted the first 1,000-yard season by a tight end in Ravens history. His eight touchdown receptions are also the second most in a single season by a Baltimore tight end (Andrews holds the record of 10 in 2019).

Andrews leads or is tied for the lead in red zone targets (18), red zone receptions (11) and red zone touchdown grabs (eight) by an NFL tight end, helping produce the Ravens’ sixth-best red zone touchdown percentage (63.3%).

For the third-consecutive season (2019-21), Andrews has posted at least 700 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions, marking the longest active streak by an NFL tight end. Additionally, he’s one of four tight ends (also Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham & Tony Gonzalez – twice) in NFL history to reach those marks in three straight seasons.

Andrews: “What makes football so special is that it’s the ultimate team game. When you receive an honor like this, it’s because of all the people who battle alongside and support you. I’m blessed to be named to the Pro Bowl again, but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, training staff and amazing family. I’m also grateful for our incredible fans; they energize and inspire us each week. As I’ve always said, there’s no place I’d rather be than in Baltimore, so I share this honor with everyone who is a part of – and cheers for – our team.”

Duvernay – Starter (First Pro Bowl)

Selected as the AFC’s return specialist, Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod. In 2021, his 360 punt return yards and 14.4-yard punt return average each rank No. 1 in the NFL, while his 901 total return yards stand fourth.

Duvernay’s six punt returns of 20-plus yards are also the NFL’s most and tie (several players) for the second most in Ravens single-season history.

Among standard qualifying returners this season, Duvernay is one of two NFL players (Chicago’s Jakeem Grant) who rank in the Top 10 in both yards per punt return (14.4 – first) and yards per kickoff return (24.59 – sixth).

Duvernay: “This is what you work for – to keep getting better and to put yourself in a position like this. I just want to give a big shoutout to my coaches and my teammates on the return units for helping me get here.

“I told Coach Chris [Horton] how much I appreciate him believing in me, back to last year, putting me in a position to be successful. Thank you to all the coaches – Coach [John] Harbaugh, Randy [Brown] and T.J. [Weist] – for being patient with me and teaching me how to do things. All of my teammates have been tremendous, and I appreciate them for always believing in me and having my back. I go as they go, and that’s how I look at it.

“To see that I have earned the respect of my peers around the league, and that they see what I’m capable of, it means a lot. I want to leave my mark on this league and just continue to show other teams that I can be a threat.”

Jackson (Second Pro Bowl)

Earning his second Pro Bowl nod, Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (767), while also passing for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even though he’s missed two games and nearly three full quarters of another, Jackson’s 3,649 combined yards (pass+rush) are the NFL’s 10th most.

This season, Jackson has recorded an NFL-high seven games with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. (The next best such figure is four, by Buffalo’s Josh Allen.) Jackson’s seven such performances tie his own NFL record from 2019 and Randall Cunningham’s 1990 mark for the most in single-season league history.

Jackson's 63.9 rushing yards per game rank sixth among qualifying NFL players, while his 11.7 yards-per-completion average stands as the league's ninth-best mark.

En route to earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Jackson completed 37-of-43 passes (86%) for a career-high and single-game franchise-record 442 yards and 4 TDs (140.5 rating) in the 31-25 comeback win vs. Ind. (10/11). In that contest, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 85% of his passes in a 400-yard passing game. Adding 62 yards on the ground, he also became the first player in NFL history to produce 400 yards passing, 4 TD passes, 0 INTs and at least 50 yards rushing in a single game.

Jackson: “Like I always say, any individual award is actually a team award. Without my brothers in this locker room and our great coaches, something like this wouldn’t be possible. I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me – fans, players around the AFC and opposing coaches. There have been ups and downs along the way this season, but ultimately, I am honored and excited to be one of the players who represents Baltimore in the Pro Bowl.

“And of course, a special shoutout to ‘Duv’ [Duvernay], ‘Money Mark’ [Andrews], ‘Tuck’ [Tucker] and ‘Pro Bowl Pat’ [Ricard]. Those guys are phenomenal players – the best at what they do – and I couldn’t be prouder to be their teammate.”

Ricard – Starter (Third Pro Bowl)

Earning his third-straight Pro Bowl honor, Ricard helps pave the way for Baltimore's No. 3 rushing attack, which averages 144.7 yards per game. The Ravens have also posted the NFL’s third-most rushing first downs (133), and their five players with multiple rushing touchdowns are a league high.

A mainstay in Baltimore’s offense for several seasons, Ricard has helped the Ravens rush for 100-plus yards in 51-of-53 contests since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of 2018. This season, the Ravens’ 12-such performances tie (Ind. & Phi.) for the NFL’s most.

Ricard: It’s an honor and a privilege to not only play the game I love, but to do so alongside my incredible teammates and our great coaches. This Pro Bowl recognition is as much theirs as it is mine, because we’re all in this together and constantly sacrifice for one another.

“I’m also extremely appreciative of my family, especially my wife, Hayley, Exclusive Sports Group and my friends for their never-ending support and love. None of this would be possible without them.

“Lastly, to everyone who voted for this award – especially our awesome fans – thank you! The Ravens Flock is second to none, and I am proud to be one of our players representing Baltimore in the Pro Bowl.”

Tucker – Starter (Fifth Pro Bowl)

Earning his third-consecutive Pro Bowl nod (and fifth overall), Tucker – the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.9%) – is 29-of-31 (93.5%) on field goal attempts in 2021, including a perfect 6-of-6 on 50-plus-yarders. He is also 15-of-15 on second-half field goals, including 8-of-8 in the fourth quarter/overtime.

Tucker has connected on two game-winners this season – the 17th and 18th of his career – including an NFL-record 66-yarder at Detroit.

On PATs this season, Tucker is a perfect 27-of-27, joining Tyler Bass, Jake Elliott and Younghoe Koo as the only kickers with a perfect mark (min. 20 attempts).

Tucker has reached several career milestones this season, eclipsing Stephen Gostkowski (1,330) for the most points scored (1,337) through a player’s first 10 seasons in NFL history and posting his NFL-record 10th-straight season with at least 25 field goals made.

Tucker: "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be voted into the Pro Bowl by the players, coaches and fans across the league. The individual recognition is very special, but it pales in comparison to the amazing moments we have been able to create and share as a team this year.

“I owe much of my own success to Nick Moore, who has executed his job at the highest level with great consistency, and Sam Koch, who remains the best punter and holder in football. We are all grateful to come to work each day together and to be coached by the best in the business in Chris Horton, Randy Brown and TJ Weist.

“Last but not least, big shoutout to the Ravens Flock! We are blessed with the best fans in football, and I am so proud to call Baltimore home.”