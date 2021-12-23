ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

By Annie Ly
Nature.com
 5 days ago

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common...

www.nature.com

