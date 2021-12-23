ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jen Spyra on the Art of Comedic Escalation

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Jen Spyra joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her debut story collection, Big Time, out now from Random House. JS: What I found coming from the world of TV, and before that at The Onion, there’s no room and no need for the interstitial worldbuilding that...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

The Award-Winning Novels of 2021

The wait for a return to the raucous, glitzy literary awards ceremonies and afterparties of yesteryear goes on. Yes, for the second season running, statuettes were delivered by mail, speeches were made over zoom, and victorious authors donned formalwear to get tipsy in their apartments when they should have been spotlit at auditorium podiums, drinking in the cacophonous applause of their peers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Stacy D. Flood on Why He’ll Never Write a Novel

Stacy D. Flood is the guest. His new novella, The Salt Fields, is out now from Lanternfish Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Stacy D. Flood: I just really, really am drawn towards the novella. Even my favorite books are mostly novellas … because there’s just so much breadth in a small period of time and the way in which, by design, they have to capture a story or a feeling or a theme or an idea quite quickly and then leave you again wanting to repeat the experience. Many short stories, many novellas, and also, to a degree many plays, encourage you to see them again, encourage you to read them again, encourage you to go back in for the feeling, not that there was something that you missed but that there is something more there to explore as you delve into it a little bit more deeply. So I always like that idea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The 8 Best Book Covers of December

Another month of books, another month of book covers. In fact, it’s been a whole year. But before we all say goodbye and good riddance to 2021, here are some of the best book covers from its final month—playful, moody, energetic, and downright beautiful. Just like we all hope 2022 will be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

When New Journalism Was New: Gay Talese on His Legendary Esquire Profile of Frank Sinatra

As one who was identified in the 1960s with the popularization of a literary genre known best as the New Journalism—an innovation of uncertain origin that appeared prominently in Esquire, Harper’s, The New Yorker, and other magazines, and was practiced by such writers as Norman Mailer and Lillian Ross, John McPhee, Tom Wolfe, and the late Truman Capote—I now find myself cheerlessly conceding that those impressive pieces of the past (exhaustively researched, creatively organized, distinctive in style and attitude) are now increasingly rare, victimized in part by the reluctance of today’s magazine editors to subsidize the escalating financial cost of such efforts, and diminished also by the inclination of so many younger magazine writers to save time and energy by conducting interviews with the use of that expedient but somewhat benumbing literary device, the tape recorder.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jean Kerr
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Patton Oswalt
Literary Hub

Seressia Glass on Her Favorite Fictional Nerds

I’m a nerd. I love to watch anime and documentaries about ancient Egypt, to cosplay, and to collect books, jewelry, and tarot card decks. Nerdhood is varied, and nerds comes in all different shapes and sizes; being a nerd is about loving a hobby, a fandom, or even a career so much that you want to collect and know everything you possibly can about it. We’re not necessarily what they paint us to be on TV (ahem, Big Bang Theory)—but TV and film have provided us with some of the best fictional nerds out there. Here are some of my favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The 10 Most Popular Lit Hub Stories of 2021

Another year of Lit Hub has come and gone. We don’t have to tell you that this year was a weird one—the pandemic wore on, and the Literary Hub staff worked entirely from home. We still, however, endeavored to bring you the best in smart, engaged writing about books, from literary criticism to craft essays, from reading lists to deep dives, from up-to-the-minute commentary to ripped-from-the-archives gossip. So from our apartments to yours: Thanks for reading, and see you in the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jane Smiley on Her Writing Process, Beloved Pets, and Writing in Paris

If you love Jane Smiley, this episode is for you. Eve and Julie are joined by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author in an interview that was recorded live for Miami Book Fair 2021. They discuss Jane’s most recent book, Perestroika in Paris, as well as Jane’s writing process, beloved pets, and what it’s like to be a writer in Paris.
MIAMI, FL
Literary Hub

Nikita Lalwani on the Art of Eavesdropping

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Like many writers, I eavesdrop as a matter of course. In London, if I am taking the subway home after a night out, round midnight, I have found myself on the platform studying the people around me. Very occasionally, I have moved to join a carriage that contains people who look interesting. At this time, it is usually a couple of some sort who have the most draw; whether amorous, awkward or indifferent, the elastic band between two people in a relationship will generally keep my attention.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Maris Review#Big Time#Random House#The Onion#The New Yorker#The New York Times
Literary Hub

Our Favorite Lit Hub Stories From 2021

From essays to interviews, excerpts, blog posts, and reading lists, we publish around 500 features a month. And while we are proud of all the 6,000+ pieces we’ve shared in 2021, we do have our personal favorites. Below are some of the pieces we loved best on Lit Hub from this long, dark year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Did you know Samuel Beckett used to drive André the Giant to school?

Yesterday was the 32th anniversary of the death of Samuel Beckett, writer and pioneering experimental playwright (not to mention style icon)—and we’re celebrating by remembering a charming story from his life. There’s a lot of fun to revisit, like the time Beckett gave a wordless, absurdist “interview” because he was mad that he won the Nobel Prize, or the time a Swedish poet tried to sabotage him, but we’re revisiting a popular piece of Beckett lore: the fact that he regularly drove beloved wrestler and Princess Bride scene-stealer André the Giant to school.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“It Can Be a Wild Story, but Everything Has to Feel Real.” A Conversation With Graphic Novelist Rutu Modan

Rutu Modan (Tunnels, Exit Wounds, The Property) and Jason Lutes (Berlin) spoke to one another as part of D+Q Live, a fall event series by the graphic novel publisher Drawn & Quarterly. The driving force behind November’s conversation was Modan’s fourth English-language book, Tunnels, translated by Ishai Mishory. Lutes has said of Tunnels:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Literary Hub

Remembering Joan Didion

Joan Didion died today at her home in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. The legendary novelist and essayist was 87. According to Paul Bogaards, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was one of the most distinctive and influential contemporary writers, who...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

Read J.D. Salinger’s first short story to feature Holden Caufield.

An educated guess: when we think of The Catcher in the Rye, our mind leaps to its precocious and misunderstood protagonist, Holden Caufield. But The Catcher in the Rye wasn’t Holden Caufield’s first published appearance. In 1946, The New Yorker published a story called “Slight Rebellion off Madison,” which would become chapter 17 of The Catcher in the Rye—and even earlier, on this day in 1945, Collier’s published “I’m Crazy,” a short story by J.D. Salinger with Holden Caufield as the protagonist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Delving Into New Dreams: Finding Morocco in Books and Films

Entranced by three holidays in Morocco centered around the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, I moved to Fez in 2004 and stayed for 16 years. In the beginning, I taught English to Moroccan teenagers, and over the years, traveled around the country, wrote daily for a blog, researched guidebooks, attended music festivals, and met a host of fascinating people involved in the arts, tourism, food, religion, anthropology and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy