Jen Spyra on the Art of Comedic Escalation

Stacy D. Flood is the guest. His new novella, The Salt Fields, is out now from Lanternfish Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Stacy D. Flood: I just really, really am drawn towards the novella. Even my favorite books are mostly novellas … because there’s just so much breadth in a small period of time and the way in which, by design, they have to capture a story or a feeling or a theme or an idea quite quickly and then leave you again wanting to repeat the experience. Many short stories, many novellas, and also, to a degree many plays, encourage you to see them again, encourage you to read them again, encourage you to go back in for the feeling, not that there was something that you missed but that there is something more there to explore as you delve into it a little bit more deeply. So I always like that idea.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO