ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MN

Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St Charles, MN (KROC AM News) - An elderly woman was hurt after crashing her car near St Charles. The crash happened around 3:30 pm Wednesday...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Stewartville Man Suffers Serious Arm Injury In Crash

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - Alcohol was apparently involved in a crash in Stewartville that injured two people, including one who suffered a serious arm injury. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the accident involved a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) that crashed around 3:00 pm Friday at the intersection of 1st St and 4th Ave SE.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

St Charles Woman Arrested For DWI With Stolen Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A St Charles woman ended up behind bars through the entire holiday weekend after being arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs with a stolen vehicle. Rochester police officers were notified about a suspected impaired driver “who was...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles, MN
Accidents
City
Saint Charles, MN
Saint Charles, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Man Killed X-Mas Eve When Vehicle Fell Thru Ice on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota are reporting a Christmas Eve tragedy that occurred in the Mississippi River near Bemidji State University. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Bemidji Police, and Bemidji firefighters responded around 5:30 Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji. When they arrived, they found a woman who had managed to escape from the vehicle and get out of the water. A Bemidji firefighter wearing special cold water rescue gear then pulled a man out of the vehicle with assistance from deputies at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
Quick Country 96.5

A Christmas Day Mess On A Minnesota Interstate

Ashby, MN (KROC AM News) - A Christmas Day chain-reaction crash shut down a section of I-94 in northwest Minnesota for a few hours. The Minnesota State Patrol report on the pileup indicates dozens of vehicles were involved. It happened around 11:00 am near the town of Ashby. The report...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#St Marys Hospital
Quick Country 96.5

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was reported around 10:45 am Thursday at a residence in Liberty Township, which is north of Bemidji. The sheriff’s office says 45 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy