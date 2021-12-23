ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar near one-week low as Omicron fears ease; lira extends rally

 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar index flatlined near a one-week low on Thursday, as fears of fallout from the Omicron COVID variant eased, boosting higher risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound. The dollar index, at 96.159, was unchanged on the day but near its...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
mining.com

Gold price nears 1-week high amid rising omicron fears

Gold prices reversed course to approach a one-week peak on Monday, as renewed risks to global economic growth from rising omicron cases overshadowed pressure from a stronger US dollar. Spot gold rebounded from an earlier slump and rose 0.5% to $1,811.81 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. ET. US gold futures...
Shore News Network

World stock prices rise on strong U.S. holiday sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased on Monday as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
‘Mild Symptoms’: Stocks, Oil Surge To Highs As Investors Shake Off Omicron Concerns

The stock and oil markets surged Monday as investors brushed aside concerns that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would slow economic growth in the near future. The S&P index, which measures 500 of the largest publicly traded companies, skyrocketed 1.38% and reached an all-time high, CNBC reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), an index measuring 30 major U.S. corporations, increased 0.98% while the NASDAQ, an index composed largely of technology firms, surged 1.39%.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles near one-and-half week low, flat-lined below 1.2800 mark

USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from over a one-week low. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid subdued USD price action. Break below the ascending channel support will set the stage for additional near-term losses. The USD/CAD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and...
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
CNBC

Dow adds nearly 300 points, S&P 500 hits record as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
ABC News

Global stock markets mixed as omicron fears ease

BEIJING -- Global stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased. London opened higher while Tokyo and Shanghai declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas. Investor...
FXStreet.com

AUD rally continues as Omicron fears abate

The Australian dollar rally continued through trade on Thursday, marking fresh highs at 0.7251 amid a sustained resurgence in risk demand as omicron fears abate. Despite an exponential surge in COVID 19 case numbers around the world, markets looked through near-term headwinds and instead pinned hopes the omicron variants impact on the global economy will be shallower and shorter than earlier strains. With little of note on the macroeconomic ticket sentiment carried the AUD toward the top end of recent ranges. With liquidity limited through the holiday period, we expect price action will remain contained with Omicron headlines continuing to govern risk appetite and direction. If early data continues to support anecdotal evidence, and the omicron mutation proves less severe than first feared we could see the AUD continue toward resistance at 0.7280/90 and perhaps test a break above 0.73 before the year is out. This is the last OFX Daily Commentary for 2021. We will return on the 4th of January. We thank you for your readership over the last 12 months and wish you a very happy and safe holiday season.
Reuters

S&P 500 inches closer to record high as Omicron fears ease

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for a third straight session on Thursday after early data suggested that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break. The S&P 500 was within striking distance of its intraday record...
Shore News Network

Risk-on rally resumes as Omicron fears recede

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) – Global shares extended a recent rally on Thursday while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data. The STOXX index of Europe’s 600 largest shares...
