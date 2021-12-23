Dollar near one-week low as Omicron fears ease; lira extends rally

The Australian dollar rally continued through trade on Thursday, marking fresh highs at 0.7251 amid a sustained resurgence in risk demand as omicron fears abate. Despite an exponential surge in COVID 19 case numbers around the world, markets looked through near-term headwinds and instead pinned hopes the omicron variants impact on the global economy will be shallower and shorter than earlier strains. With little of note on the macroeconomic ticket sentiment carried the AUD toward the top end of recent ranges. With liquidity limited through the holiday period, we expect price action will remain contained with Omicron headlines continuing to govern risk appetite and direction. If early data continues to support anecdotal evidence, and the omicron mutation proves less severe than first feared we could see the AUD continue toward resistance at 0.7280/90 and perhaps test a break above 0.73 before the year is out. This is the last OFX Daily Commentary for 2021. We will return on the 4th of January. We thank you for your readership over the last 12 months and wish you a very happy and safe holiday season.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO