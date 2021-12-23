ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay will stop releasing music as a band in 2025, Chris Martin says

By George Griffiths
officialcharts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Martin has announced that Coldplay will stop releasing music in a band in 2025. Martin made the surprise admission in a trailer for his upcoming Christmas show with DJ Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2. But...

www.officialcharts.com

cbslocal.com

Coldplay Will Release Final Album In 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Recording artists Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Will Champion and Guy Berryman of music group Coldplay perform onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage) (CNN) — Coldplay’s Chris Martin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Chris Martin hapless in the kitchen

Chris Martin has only cooked twice in the last 10 years - and set the kitchen on fire both times. The Coldplay frontman admitted he isn't "great" in the kitchen and praised the fire brigade for coming to "save" him when he got "distracted" after ideas for new music came into his head while he was preparing his food.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Official Charts staff pick their favourite songs and albums of 2021

As we all kept plugging through another rollercoaster year, we've been very thankful that artists kept creating and releasing incredible music. Here are the songs and albums that helped keep the charts running smoothly in 2021!. Single: PinkPantheress – Just For Me. I’m a sucker for artists who like...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Adele’s 30 becomes 2021’s official Christmas Number 1 album

Adele has landed 2021’s official Christmas Number 1 album with 30. Holding steady at Number 1 for a fifth consecutive week, with 70,800 chart sales including 62,000 physical copies over the last seven days, 30 is Adele’s second Christmas Number 1 album; she previously reached the festive top spot in 2015 with her third album 25.
ENTERTAINMENT
officialcharts.com

Adele’s 30 secures fifth week atop Official Irish Albums Chart

Adele’s 30 holds firm at the top spot to claim Ireland’s 2021 Christmas Number 1 album. The superstar’s fourth studio record logs a fifth week at the summit, finishing ahead of Ed Sheeran’s = at 2, and ABBA’s Voyage at 3. Michael Bublé’s popular Christmas...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

New Releases

As ever, the week between Christmas and New Year is a quiet one for new music, but a few artists have kindly offered up some exciting morsels. Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Nigerian artist (and Official Afrobeats Chart regular) Fireboy DML on a remix of Peru - originally released back in July.
MUSIC
