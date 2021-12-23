ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA outreach on shortage of drivers features bonus tie-in

Dorchester Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew MBTA employees could receive hiring bonuses under a collective bargaining agreement that officials ratified last Thursday, one of several steps the transit agency’s leaders are taking to attract workers amid a staffing shortage set to impact bus service. The contract with Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, the...

