ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden addresses at-home COVID test availability in new interview as Omicron surge continues

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, President Joe Biden said the country is...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed O'keefe
CBS News

Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic. "America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Student Loans#The White House
Washington Post

President Biden and Jill Biden add puppy to the first family

President Joe Biden this week introduced the newest member of his family, a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady’s office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January. But the news...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJBF

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Barbara Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The California congresswoman said she is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose and is experiencing "cold-like symptoms." "I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated," the 75-year-old Democrat wrote. "I'm so grateful for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Antelope Valley Press

Biden pivots to home tests for virus surge

WASHINGTON — Fighting the Omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. At the White House on Tuesday, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Syracuse.com

Biden to David Muir on availability of at-home Covid tests: ‘Nothing’s been good enough’

President Joe Biden sat down with Syracuse native David Muir for an interview on ABC “World News Tonight,” discussing the Covid-19 pandemic and other topics Wednesday. Muir noted that the U.S. is nearly two years into the pandemic and Biden has been in the White House for almost a full year with “empty shelves and no test kits in some places three days before Christmas when it’s so important. Is that good enough?”
SYRACUSE, NY
blackchronicle.com

Biden admin. to buy at-home COVID tests; California preps for omicron

California is poised for a surge in new coronavirus infections sweeping the nation, but experts are hoping the state can avoid another wave of crippling restrictions. California has fared far better than many other states so far, with areas in the Midwest and Northeast seeing the biggest surge in cases and hospitalizations amid frigid temperatures that have kept people indoors. And the state ranks near the top in percentage of vaccinated residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

The CDC says the Covid-19 omicron variant now makes up 73 percent of new cases in the U.S. as President Biden is expected to announce his administration’s strategy to combat the spread of the omicron variant. NBC News’ Erika Edwards and Mike Memoli have the details. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Bradford Era

Biden expands virus testing amid omicron surge

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the U.S., President Joe Biden is redoubling vaccination and boosting efforts and announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests. (Dec. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden's approval rating remains low as COVID surges, economy stalls

President Biden is struggling in the polls as COVID cases are on the rise. Plus, Senator Joe Manchin joined a Senate Democrats' meeting after pulling his support for the president's Build Back Better plan. David Drucker, the senior political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, and Natalie Jennings, deputy Washington editor at the Washington Post, join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy