Biden addresses at-home COVID test availability in new interview as Omicron surge continues

California is poised for a surge in new coronavirus infections sweeping the nation, but experts are hoping the state can avoid another wave of crippling restrictions. California has fared far better than many other states so far, with areas in the Midwest and Northeast seeing the biggest surge in cases and hospitalizations amid frigid temperatures that have kept people indoors. And the state ranks near the top in percentage of vaccinated residents.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO