Saint Charles, MN

Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
St Charles, MN (KROC AM News) - An elderly woman was hurt after crashing her car near St Charles. The crash happened around 3:30 pm Wednesday...

KROC News

St Charles Woman Arrested For DWI With Stolen Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A St Charles woman ended up behind bars through the entire holiday weekend after being arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs with a stolen vehicle. Rochester police officers were notified about a suspected impaired driver “who was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stewartville Man Suffers Serious Arm Injury In Crash

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - Alcohol was apparently involved in a crash in Stewartville that injured two people, including one who suffered a serious arm injury. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the accident involved a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) that crashed around 3:00 pm Friday at the intersection of 1st St and 4th Ave SE.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Saint Charles, MN
Accidents
City
Saint Charles, MN
Saint Charles, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KROC News

Rochester Man Undergoes Surgery After Being Stabbed

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is recovering from a stabbing that left him with serious injuries. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 26-year-old man showed up at the St Marys Hospital ER around 2:45 am Friday with injuries to his neck, stomach, and one of his arms.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

A Christmas Day Mess On A Minnesota Interstate

Ashby, MN (KROC AM News) - A Christmas Day chain-reaction crash shut down a section of I-94 in northwest Minnesota for a few hours. The Minnesota State Patrol report on the pileup indicates dozens of vehicles were involved. It happened around 11:00 am near the town of Ashby. The report...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was reported around 10:45 am Thursday at a residence in Liberty Township, which is north of Bemidji. The sheriff’s office says 45 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KROC News

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
KROC News

Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

