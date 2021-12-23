Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO