Here are the Best Ways to Track Santa All the Way To Amarillo
By Lori Crofford
Mix 94.1
4 days ago
On Christmas Eve every kid wants to know where Santa is at, and every parent wants to know so their kids will go to bed. We want to help you out with finding Santa, we have some great Santa trackers so you can follow Santa to Amarillo. NORAD Tracks...
If you need a great way for the kids to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to stay up past midnight, then the Discovery Center is the way to go. We all know how much energy our little ones have and we think they can make it to midnight on New Year's Eve. We've bought the sparkling cider, and the party hats and horns, but next thing, the kids are out like a light on the couch.
Let's face it, it's drier than dry in this area. The dirt has been blowing like crazy and the crops just don't look good and that's because we haven't had any rain or moisture for that matter since October. We need it. We need it bad. I don't exactly want...
Long lasting road "improvement" projects are nothing new in Amarillo. This is the first time I can remember, though, that a "lake" got caught up in those projects. In Case You Haven't Noticed, McDonald Lake Is Empty. If for some reason your travels haven't taken you down Coulter just south...
The last two years have been crazy to say the least. If you're looking for a way to ring in 2022, here are some of the fun events happening in Amarillo. Celebrate 2022 with a step back into the 1920's. Enjoy a delicious dining experience at the Toscana Italian Steakhouse. The menu is Surf and Turf, Smoked Beef Tenderloin, jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Harvest Salad with Honey Basil Vinaigrette and Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with berries and whipped cream. This includes a wine pairing and live Jazz music with Patrick Swindell. After dinner drinks on the Rooftop patio and dance the night away in the ballroom with the Monarch Band, drinks, a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast. This event is 21 and up only.
You may be hearing that today, Tuesday, December 21st is the Winter Solstice. You are probably asking yourself what exactly is the Winter Solstice and what does it mean and how does it effect me?. The Winter Solstice is the first day of winter and for some it may seem...
Each year the Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosts the Cowboy Nativity and this year was the first year I was able to go and see it live and it was amazing. Driving into the church parking lot, everyone was so friendly and kind and directed us where to go. The further you pull in you were greeted by some wonderful cowgirls who offered up hot chocolate and cookies. Bonus! They were homemade cookies, I got white chocolate macadamia cookies and did I share? Nope, because those are my favorites. They gave us a flyer that had the descriptions of all the scenes and it also had a QR code, if opened on your phone, it narrated the different scenes as we drove past.
Center City has come up with a great way to make Amarillo more festive and for the last few years they have asked Amarillo business owners to decorate the Hoof Print horses in front of their businesses. Deck the Herd is what they call this Christmas contest and it's a...
When something amazing leaves your city you do all you can to make sure you find it when you are out of town. All I can say is thank goodness the candy gods are looking down on Amarillo and this candy store is returning. One of the best places to...
The Amarillo Zoo announced yesterday that they said goodbye to one of their long time animals. Perioso, their 26-year-old American Black Bear was euthanized on Tuesday. Perioso had a degenerative disk disease which lead to further issues for the bear. The staff made the decision to end Perioso's pain humanely.
I remember my very first Christmas as a single mom. Faith was 3 years old. I was quite nervous about how I was going to make this all work. It's a lot of work for any family to make sure all the presents are wrapped. Cookies and milk are set out for Santa. If you are extra on the ball you will leave carrots for the reindeer too.
Nothing can flood the old memory floodgates like putting up the Christmas tree. It's a lot of work heading out to the garage or up in the attic. It may take hours to haul all that Christmas cheer into the living room. Once everything gets in the house that is...
We all know about the sneaky little Elf on the Shelf. He comes out to keep and eye on the kids before Santa comes and creates all sorts of havoc around the house. In one Amarillo resident's house there is not elf, but St. Nicholas has some fun adventures. While...
With the holidays rolling around, blood donation is very important. During the holidays, less donations happen, and if the area experienced a large tragedy or multiple accidents, then it's possible that there would not be enough blood. That's why it is important to add giving the gift of life to...
After our baby sitter canceled on us due to feeling sick, my wife and I were left trying to figure out how to salvage our night. We got an invite to Maxwell's Magical Christmas, so we decided to go see just how much the pumpkin farm changes for the holidays.
Christmas for the Kids is continuing and thanks to the gracious donations of our listeners and readers we have collected some amazing items. However, we are still needing help with a few more items. We are working with Martha's Home and City Church Outreach to make sure the children they...
Have you ever wondered what Amarillo looked like at Christmas back in the 60's? It was lit up, and festive and everyone one loved the pretty lights as you made your way downtown. I love Christmas time. I love to see all the lights all over town. What's even better...
It's amazing what you can find when searching the Amarillo housing market. I ran across this super adorable home in Amarillo. Not only is it cute and adorable it has those southwest Santa Fe vibes. This home is unbelievable amazing. From the colors in the living areas, yes living areas,...
Tragedy strikes again. If you're heading north on Coulter, you need to keep an eye out for a road closure. Namely the far right lane if you're wanting to turn right by ANB and then get on the access road to I-40. Traffic Backed Up To A Standstill On Coulter.
We are just a few weeks away from Christmas, and if you are wanting to let Santa know what you want for Christmas, here are a few places you can still visit him before Christmas. Amarillo Botanical Gardens - Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6pm-8:30pm through December 23th. Westgate Mall...
Most people want to stay off Santa's Naughty list, however there are a few that like to push the limits and see how far they can push before Santa writes naughty right next to their name. We thought it would be fun to put together a list of things that could be done in Amarillo to get on Santa's Naughty list.
Comments / 1