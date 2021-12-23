ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men

By Robert Preidt
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- How do you prevent nearly 1 million cases of mouth and throat cancers in American men in this century? Find a way to reach an 80% HPV vaccination rate among adolescents, a new study suggests. HPV vaccination protects against the human papillomavirus...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Symptoms of Mouth Cancer

A white or red patch inside the mouth – Sores that won’t heal – A lump in the cheek, gum, or tongue – Difficulty chewing or swallowing – A sore throat or ongoing earache – Change in a wart or mole. The symptoms of...
CANCER
phl17.com

How drinking alcohol can lead to mouth cancer

Alcohol consumption is on the rise during this time of year, especially now because of the pandemic stress, but there are health risks that we should all be aware of, and mouth cancer is one that’s not well known. Dr. Shireen Malik from Nicholas cosmetic dentistry says alcohol consumption...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Incidence of oropharyngeal cancer projected to rise in U.S. men

(HealthDay)—The incidence and burden of oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) is projected to increase among men in the United States, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet Regional Health: Americas. Haluk Damgacioglu, Ph.D., from the UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston, and colleagues developed a microsimulation...
CANCER
uth.edu

New model reveals achieving an 80% HPV vaccination rate could eliminate nearly 1 million cases of male oropharyngeal cancer this century

A nationwide effort to adequately vaccinate 8 in 10 adolescents against the human papillomavirus (HPV) could prevent 934,000 cases of virus-associated, male oropharyngeal cancer over this century, reported investigators at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) School of Public Health in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashish Deshmukh
contagionlive.com

Vaccination Against HPV Decreases Cervical Cancer, Especially in Young Women

HPV vaccination decreases cervical cancer incidence and mortality, but it is most effective in young women and girls. Human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection, is implicated in most cases of cervical cancer. Vaccination against HPV is recommended for girls and women 11-16 years of age, but there has been insufficient data to analyze vaccine-associated changes in cervical cancer mortality.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Salience Bias in Childhood HPV Vaccination Decisions

A personal history of cervical cancer or cervical biopsy did not make mothers more likely to vaccinate their children against HPV. COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has led some investigators to research motivating factors for other vaccines. Vaccine affordability and availability may inhibit some from getting vaccinated, but more often the underlying cause of vaccine hesitancy is pathogen apathy or low confidence in the safety and efficacy of a vaccine.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New HPV-related throat cancer treatment uses less radiation and spares most patients from chemotherapy

Low-dose radiation at 50 Gy without chemotherapy following transoral surgery (TOS) led to very high survival and outstanding quality of life in patients with human papillomavirus-positive (HPV+) throat cancer and at medium risk for recurrence. The Journal of Clinical Oncology has published the final results of the randomized phase 2 trial E3311 showing that 94.9% of such patients were alive and disease-free three years later and had an excellent quality of life after this less intense treatment. The approach preserved patients' swallowing and voice functions and spared them unnecessary short-term toxicities. The trial continues to follow patients to measure long-term survival and quality of life over five years. The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) designed and conducted the trial with funding from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Oropharyngeal Cancer#Throat Cancer#Cancer Prevention#Healthday News#American
dot.LA

How a Vaccine That Stifled a Worldwide Pandemic Could Tackle Cancer

The pandemic’s grip on the globe could have been much worse had it not been for the speedy appearance and adoption of vaccines on the market. Many of those vaccines owe their existence to a group of scientists in France who, in 1993, concocted a cocktail of mRNA and lipids to see if it could help mice overcome influenza. It was the first study that showed mRNA vaccines could be used to combat viruses, and what followed was a slew of newly-founded pharma companies banking on the promise of mRNA, which is responsible for protein production, to treat cancer. While many of those have yet to make it to market, COVID may propel them into the hands of cancer patients worldwide.
CANCER
healio.com

Rates of HPV-related cervical cancer plummet after vaccine introduction

Rates of HPV-associated cervical cancer decreased among women aged 15 to 39 years in the United States after the introduction of a vaccine, according to data reported in JAMA Pediatrics. Tara Tabibi, BA, of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted a quasiexperimental analysis that compared the...
CANCER
MyWabashValley.com

A cancer vaccine might be in the works

NATIONAL (WEHT) – It is possible a breast cancer vaccine is in the works. Researchers say the key protein for the potential vaccine was found through sheer luck and tenacity. The vaccine works by jumpstarting the immune system and attacking tumors. Oncologists say a vaccine could create a shift from cancer treatment to cancer prevention.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Cancer Health

The American Cancer Society Releases Updated Report On Cancer Disparities In The U.S.

The American Cancer Society released its report on the status of cancer disparities in the United States for 2021 today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Researchers at the American Cancer Society, led by Farhad Islami, MD PhD, analyzed comprehensive and up-to-date data on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in cancer occurrence. This includes incidence, stage at diagnosis, survival, mortality, major risk factors and access to and utilization of preventative care and cancer screening in the United States. The report also looks back at some of the major root causes of why these disparities exist. Additionally, the report reviews a variety of programs and resources targeting cancer disparities and provides policy recommendations to mitigate them.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
Medscape News

HPV Vaccinations Still Down from Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Government is urging anyone eligible for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine get vaccinated, as vaccination numbers are still lower than they were before the COVID pandemic. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 negatively impacted many national vaccination programmes in the UK, including the HPV vaccination programme. There...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy