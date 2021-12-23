Desert Gold Commences Follow-Up Drill Program on New Gold Discovery at SMSZ Project, West Mali

Wheaton Precious Metals is buying an 8% gold and 50% silver stream on the Blackwater mine. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced the acquisition of a gold and silver stream on Artemis Gold's (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater mine. An 8% gold stream will be acquired for $300 million from New Gold (NYSE:NGD), the previous owner of the Blackwater project. New Gold sold Blackwater to Artemis Gold in the summer of 2020. The stream entitles its holder to 8% of Blackwater's gold production, until 279,908 toz gold are delivered, and 4% thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 35% of the spot gold price. The 50% silver stream will be acquired directly from Artemis. It will entitle its owner to 50% of the silver produced at Blackwater, until 17.8 million toz silver is delivered, and 33% of silver production thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot silver price until the value of silver delivered less the ongoing payments are equal to the upfront cash consideration. Subsequently, the payments will increase to 22% of the spot silver price. Wheaton is willing to pay Artemis $141 million for the silver stream.

METAL MINING ・ 5 DAYS AGO