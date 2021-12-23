ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Desert Gold Commences Follow-Up Drill Program on New Gold Discovery at SMSZ Project, West Mali

 5 days ago

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a follow-up drill program that will test the strike extent...

Triple Flag acquires royalties near Gold Fields’ Salares Norte gold-silver project in Chile

Triple Flag acquires royalties near Gold Fields' Salares Norte gold-silver project in Chile

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Gratomic Announces Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces the first preliminary findings of its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, to further delineate graphite mineralization on a recently completed two-fold trenching and sampling program (see Press Release Dated December 9 th , 2021 HERE ). The Company has a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso graphite project (see Press Release dated December 8th, 2021 HERE ).
New Placer Dome and Copaur Minerals Commence Drilling Aa the Bolo, Nevada Project and Provide Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) and Copuar Minerals ('Copaur Minerals') (TSX-V:CPAU) are pleased to announce that a 1,700 metre diamond drill program has commenced at the Bolo gold-silver project (the 'Bolo Project' or 'Bolo'). New Placer Dome is also pleased to announce that the final share issuance pursuant to the Bolo earn in agreement has been made. The diamond drill program will focus on expansion of existing at surface, Carlin style, high-grade gold-silver oxide, mineralized zones.
Cross River Set to Drill McVicar Gold Project in Early 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Cross River Ventures...
Newcrest to boost stake in Havieron gold-copper project

Australia's largest gold producer, Newcrest Mining (ASX: NCM), is moving to increase its stake in the Havieron gold-copper project that it is developing with Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) in the Paterson region of Western Australia. The gold giant, who is the JV manager, has already earned 70% of the...
Pancon Reports Detectable Gold in All 104 Phase 2 RAB Drill Holes, Including 2 Holes 150 & 300 Meters West of Former Brewer Gold Mine Each with 6-Meter Intervals of >1.00 g/t Au

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") provides drill results for Phase 2 shallow rotary air blast (RAB) drill holes, and for Phase 2 diamond core drill holes 16 and 17, at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in South Carolina, USA (see Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 & 2). All 104 Phase 2 RAB drill holes contain detectable gold (using the laboratory's 5 ppb detection limit) and end less than 25 meters below surface. The average gold grade of all 1,437 RAB drill samples is nearly 100 ppb (0.1 ppm), and 87.5% of all RAB holes contain at least one sample grading higher than 50 ppb (0.05 ppm) gold.
Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Drill Results from the “White Point” Target

VANCOUVER, BC / December 17, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce assay results that confirm the existence of a gold system at the "White Point" target, located on the Nevada portion of its USA flagship Gold Springs project.
Signature Resources Drills 8.24 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres and 7.14 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres Including 10.10 g/t Gold and 10.50 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Respectively, at Its Lingman Lake Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).
CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-57 was...
Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB: MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt of southwest Colorado. The multi-faceted program included 1,980 meters of diamond drilling, resampling of historical drill core, and underground sampling from the Allard Tunnel, along with surface mapping and sampling across the broader property.
Sitka Drills 220.1 m of 1.17 g/t Gold from Surface at its RC Gold Project in Yukon

Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTCQB:SITKF)is pleased to announce assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 (the "drill hole" or "Hole 21") from the Company's 2021 exploration program at its road accessible, district scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1). The drill hole encountered several intervals of elevated gold values from surface to a depth of 220.1 metres (see Table 1 and Highlights below).
Wheaton Precious Metals: Acquires Gold And Silver Stream On Artemis Gold's Mine, New Gold Wins

Wheaton Precious Metals is buying an 8% gold and 50% silver stream on the Blackwater mine. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced the acquisition of a gold and silver stream on Artemis Gold's (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater mine. An 8% gold stream will be acquired for $300 million from New Gold (NYSE:NGD), the previous owner of the Blackwater project. New Gold sold Blackwater to Artemis Gold in the summer of 2020. The stream entitles its holder to 8% of Blackwater's gold production, until 279,908 toz gold are delivered, and 4% thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 35% of the spot gold price. The 50% silver stream will be acquired directly from Artemis. It will entitle its owner to 50% of the silver produced at Blackwater, until 17.8 million toz silver is delivered, and 33% of silver production thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot silver price until the value of silver delivered less the ongoing payments are equal to the upfront cash consideration. Subsequently, the payments will increase to 22% of the spot silver price. Wheaton is willing to pay Artemis $141 million for the silver stream.
Founders Metals drills 24.8 metres of 2.06 g/t gold at Elmtree, New Brunswick

Founders Metals Inc. [FDR-TSXV] reported initial drill results from the company's recently completed 2021 drill program at its Elmtree gold project 20 km northeast of Bathurst, northeastern New Brunswick. The 2021 drilling and exploration program focused on confirming and expanding historical gold mineralization at the Elmtree gold project. The...
Gold mining study begins as discoveries continue in Virginia

A group of scientists and engineers tasked with evaluating the potential impacts of gold mining on Virginia kicked off work last week with questions on issues ranging from deposits to mining company bonds. "We are overdue to look into modern mining techniques," said Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, during the...
Signature drills 7.07 g/t gold over 4 metres at Lingman Lake, Ontario

Signature Resources Ltd. [SGU-TSXV; SGGTF-OTCQB; 3S3-FSE] reported the most recent set of drilling results from its ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario using its two 100%-owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of diamond drill holes have successfully extended the North Zone below the 400L (~180 m vertical depth).
New Gold sells Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton for $300 million

New Gold (TSX: NGD) is selling its gold stream on the Blackwater project in British Columbia to Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM; TSX: WPM) for C$300 million. The gold stream entitles Wheaton to 8% of the gold produced from Blackwater, reducing to 4% once 280,000 ounces of gold have been delivered.
