News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that it intends to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site for the Company’s drug product, EPSOLAY®, a proprietary topical formulation of benzoyl peroxide, 5%, during the week of February 14th, 2022. EPSOLAY is under review by the FDA for the treatment of the inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO