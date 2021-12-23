Phunware (PHUN) Announces Partnership with PrimusTech to Integrate Mobile Smart Solutions in Asia

Technology partnership provides a next-generation solution for complete data identification, classification, governance, and security. Sotero, a leading data security company today announced that it has partnered with NVISNx, a leading data risk governance (DRG) solution provider. NVISNx will integrate its platform that correlates business data with cyber controls to identify and protect all critical data with Sotero’s data security platform, creating a unified solution that address the unmet need for identifying, classifying and protecting an organization’s critical data assets while eliminating the need, cost and risk of storing unused data. With NVISNx, companies can identify and classify all of their data and then optimize data access, governance policies and cyber controls for their most critical assets. Sotero then enables the continuous protection of these assets and provides the enforcement for governance and access.

