ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Phunware (PHUN) Announces Partnership with PrimusTech to Integrate Mobile Smart Solutions in Asia

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with PrimusTech to integrate...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Netscout Systems (NTCT) Integrates with ServiceNow

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE® service assurance solution with ServiceNow® IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health. The NETSCOUT integration module enables nGeniusONE to generate enhanced alerts...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Sotero and NVISNx Announce Integration Partnership

Technology partnership provides a next-generation solution for complete data identification, classification, governance, and security. Sotero, a leading data security company today announced that it has partnered with NVISNx, a leading data risk governance (DRG) solution provider. NVISNx will integrate its platform that correlates business data with cyber controls to identify and protect all critical data with Sotero’s data security platform, creating a unified solution that address the unmet need for identifying, classifying and protecting an organization’s critical data assets while eliminating the need, cost and risk of storing unused data. With NVISNx, companies can identify and classify all of their data and then optimize data access, governance policies and cyber controls for their most critical assets. Sotero then enables the continuous protection of these assets and provides the enforcement for governance and access.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Riversand, A Syndigo Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With Nexer Group To Offer Cloud-Native Data Management Solutions For Digital Transformation

Riversand, a Syndigo company and visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Nexer Group, a modern tech company with expertise in strategy, technology and communication. The new partnership will provide Nexer clients with the opportunity to use technology solutions to enable better data management and governance to drive their business growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Asia#Phun#Primustech#Streetinsider Premium#Master System Integrator#Data Analytics#Elv#Network Infrastructure#Infocomm Technology
StreetInsider.com

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) And Quanergy Unveil Mobile Surveillance Solution With Integrated 3D LiDAR Technology

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced a collaboration with Securitas France, a leader in intelligent protective services. The collaboration provides the security industry’s first remote mobile surveillance solution with 3D LiDAR integration.
ELECTRONICS
elpasoinc.com

PAS, Part of Hexagon, Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Protecting and Securing Operational Technology (OT) in Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and Industrial Environments with Its Cyber Integrity Solution

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on the findings of its recent analysis of the global critical national infrastructure cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PAS, part of Hexagon, with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for critical national infrastructure cybersecurity. The company's sophisticated cybersecurity technology enables organizations to prevent, detect, and remediate cyber threats; thus, allowing clients to increase safety and productivity significantly. Furthermore, the platform offers comprehensive inventory management, vulnerability management, risk analytics, compliance management, and backup and recovery.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

LucidLink and Telestream Announce Integration Partnership to Power Live Ingest Direct to Cloud

LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file storage for remote collaboration, announced an integration partnership with Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming, and delivery technologies. Together, Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture and LucidLink Filespaces provide real-time cloud ingest support, ideal for live news, and sports media productions. As with any live workflow, capturing, editing, broadcasting content, and streaming to fans as near to real-time as possible is imperative for sporting events. Integrating the two solutions allows production teams to quickly ingest live events as they happen directly to globally accessible storage. LucidLink supports encrypted playback into any application, making files available to remote editors removing the need for complicated networking, file-acceleration technologies, or physical shared storage devices. LucidLink Filespaces can connect to at-home, on-prem, or virtualized workstations to offer instant, low, or high-resolution edit workflows anywhere.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Singapore
aithority.com

Canada’s Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) Goes Live with Ivalua’s Source-to-Contract (S2C) Solution with Seamless Integration to TealBook’s AI-powered Supplier Data Foundation

Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, announced that Canada’s largest co-operative, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), has gone live with its source-to-contract solution which includes a seamless integration to TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation. The project has been delivered in partnership with Optis Consulting, a leading Source-to-Pay consultancy.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Reality Interactive Announces New Augmented Reality (AR) Solutions For Retailers.

Reality Interactive, an award winning retail technology agency, announces the launch of new AR solutions to enable retailers to go beyond ecommerce and allow customers to truly explore products anywhere. By making the experience real enough to feel, Reality’s AR solutions focus on shortening the purchase journey and increasing conversion. With Reality Virtual Product Placement, brands are empowered to provide customers the ability to experience ownership of the product pre-purchase. With Reality’s AR Customization Tool, brands can “localize” eCommerce experiences and boost brick and mortar sales.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Virgin Orbit (NGCA) Announces New Partnership With Horizon Technologies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virgin Orbit, the US-based responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA), announced today the signing of a termsheet establishing a close and multi-faceted partnership with Horizon Technologies (“Horizon”), the UK-based global leader in innovative space-based Maritime Domain Awareness (“MDA”) through signals intelligence. According to the agreement, Virgin Orbit will become Horizon’s preferred launch partner, will take an equity stake in the company, and will appoint a Virgin Orbit representative to Horizon’s board of directors. Horizon currently plans to take advantage of LauncherOne’s unique ability to reach tailored orbits for at least five launches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailyhodl.com

Nuvei Announces Partnership With FTX To Provide Instant Payment Solutions on One of the World’s Largest Digital Currency Exchanges

Nuvei Corporation (‘Nuvei’ or the ‘company’) (Nasdaq – NVEI) (TSX – NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today it has entered into a partnership with FTX Trading LTD (‘FTX’), owner and operator of FTX.com, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. This partnership with Nuvei will enable FTX to provide its users instant payment solutions for an enhanced customer journey and experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Neology Receives $50 Million Of Capital Injection To Accelerate Smart Mobility Solutions

Investment from AINDA Expands Innovation and Scale to Modernize Mobility, Support Sustainable Growth and Help Communities Thrive. Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, announced a successful investment of $38 million (thirty-eight million dollars) from AINDA, a private equity firm focused on infrastructure, in addition to $12 million (twelve million dollars) of cash coming from Neology’s subsidiary for a total of $50 million (fifty million dollars) in cash.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DexBerry Network Unveils a Blockchain-Based Decentralized Application Project, DexBerry

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Dexberry Network, a Tech business based in Ontario is excited to launch its ground-breaking blockchain project called the DexBerry. The DexBerry project is building an application that features collectively, some of blockchains majorly used digital assest acquisition tools so that users can have the benefits of assessing them on one platform.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Ondas Networks Supports New Wireless Communications Research at Penn State

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Project to be based on Ondas Networks' 802.16 Wireless Technology. NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Phunware Solutions now Available Through Amazon and Epic MarketPlaces

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The technological cloud has become nearly as ubiquitous as its physical counterpart – at least in the business world. Whether it’s Zoom Video Communication Inc.’s (NASDAQ:...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Raydiant Announces Partnership with Global Display Solutions, Together Offering High-Impact, Turnkey Drive-Thru Solutions for Quick-Service Restaurants

Digital signage and customer experience provider, Raydiant, has announced a strategic partnership with digital screen technology firm Global Display Solutions (GDS). This partnership enables Raydiant to offer a closed-loop, turnkey drive-thru solution for restaurants. This solution consists of Raydiant’s comprehensive sign management platform and high-brightness LCD screens and hardware by GDS.
BUSINESS
investing.com

World Mobile announces partnership with Zanzibar

World Mobile, who recently announced their plans to make low-cost, high-quality internet access available to all Zanzibaris, has signed a partnership with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar to provide free, unlimited internet to schools across the region. World Mobile has already connected Forodhani, Benbella, Kiwengwa Schools which comprise more than 1,000 students, and...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

Helbiz (HLBZ) Enters Global Partnership with Workplace from Meta

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helbiz Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), announced its collaboration with the Meta’s Workplace platform, a leader in organizational communication and employee connection Helbiz has chosen to integrate Workplace from Meta to enable all of its company’s workers to connect and communicate efficiently and effectively through the creation of Groups, Chat, Meeting Rooms and LiveVideos.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy