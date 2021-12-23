Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne. This proposed acquisition is the 8th acquisition for LiveOne and is subject to customary and other closing conditions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO