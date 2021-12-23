ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience....

StreetInsider.com

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Selected by Armis to Deliver Cloud Security for AWS

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that Armis, a leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, chose Radware's Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This born-in-the-cloud business adopted Radware's solution to fortify its cloud security posture and identify potential vulnerabilities before they evolved into threats.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare's Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare's Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Announces Expiration of All Outstanding Warrants

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that all of the Company's previously outstanding warrants expired on December 23, 2021. Prior to expiration, an aggregate of 14,351,588...
HOBBIES
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LiveOne (LVO) Announces Binding LOI to Acquire TRADER2B and License Platform to Gamify Liveone

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne. This proposed acquisition is the 8th acquisition for LiveOne and is subject to customary and other closing conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Bell Copper Settles Golden Gryphon Liability

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the litigation between Golden Gryphon U.S.A., Inc. ("Golden Gryphon") and the Company before the British Columbia Supreme Court, which had been commenced by Golden Gryphon on July 31, 2009.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Following Kestrel Labs Deal

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating and $22.00 price target on Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) after the company announced last week that it Kestrel Labs Inc. for $31 million. Kestrel Labs develops laser-based noninvasive patient monitoring technology, and its product candidates include NiCO CO-Oximeter, a multi-parameter pulse oximeter, and HemeOx, a total hemoglobin oximeter.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Giga-tronics Incorporated ("Giga") (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement") with BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("BitNile") (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile's global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("Gresham") providing for Giga's acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Skepticism is Unwarranted, Weakness is a Major Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates an "Outperform" rating and $200 price target on the shares of Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), following disappointing Phase 3 data of the company's competitor - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO). The analyst believes the recent weakness in ALNY is a major buying opportunity.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Country Heights inks deals to pursue digital transformation plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Country Heights Holdings Bhd (CHHB) has inked a licensing agreement and a collaboration agreement with Beijing Wodong Tianjun Information Technology Co Ltd (JD.com) as part of its digital transformation plan. It said the agreement is to develop JD.com's omni-channel business model using JD.com technologies and CHHB's...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Announces $150K Follow-On Order from the UAE

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jowell Global (JWEL) Announces 74.7% GMV Growth at 12 Shopping Festival

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced strong results from its 12-day 2021 Double 12 Shopping Festival. Over $9.7 million was generated in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the festival, which is an extraordinary 74.7% growth from last year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Adopts Poison Pill Following JANA Stake

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan. The Mercury Board unanimously adopted the Rights Plan to protect the investment of shareholders...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

F5 Networks (FFIV) PT Raised to $303 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $303.00 (from $266.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Why Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Is Up Over 10% Today

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) are up over 11% today after the company said it entered into a multi-year ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

