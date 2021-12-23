Caught On Video: Man Smashes NYPD Cruisers Near Bronx Precinct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man caught on video damaging several police cars Tuesday in the Bronx.

It happened near the 42nd Precinct on Washington Avenue in Morrisania .

Video shows the suspect throw an object at the front windshield of one cruiser. He later reaches through a smashed rear window, picks up an object and throws it at the front windshield of another car.

Anyone with information about the vandalism spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.