New York City, NY

Dr. Chokshi Staying On As NYC Health Commissioner Through Adams Transition

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says the current health commissioner will remain in place through the transition to the new administration.

Dr. Dave Chokshi will stay on until March 15.

Meanwhile, Adams tapped Dr. Ashwin Vasan to be the city’s next health commissioner.

Vasan is the president and CEO of Fountain House, a nationwide nonprofit that helps people will mental illness.

He will serve as the city’s senior advisor for public health until he takes over the Department of Health.

City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health

#Nyc Health#New York City Mayor#Staying On#Fountain House#The Department Of Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
