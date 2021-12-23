ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic's COVID; Did Lakers' LeBron James Changing Teams 'Ruin Basketball'?

By Jeremy Brener
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: LUKA CATCHES COVID

The Mavericks' COVID woes took another hit yesterday after Luka Doncic tested positive.

“Everything is changing by the hour,” Jason Kidd said. “Things just change. You just have to adjust.''

It could be argued that COVID is "ruining basketball.'' Interestingly, as our Dalton Trigg writes here, Mavs owner Mark Cuban seems invigorated by the "fun'' of watching new guys play and succeed under this challenging setup, and suggests Dallas might have to make positive "tough'' roster changes as a result.

Oh, and speaking of "ruining basketball'' ...

In an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, former NBA guard Iman Shumpert talks about stars switching "loyalties.'' And Shumpert zeroes in on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the guy that "ruined" the game.

"It wasn’t KD. It was LeBron first going to Miami,'' Shump said. "(LeBron) knows he ruined basketball. He thought he was making it better. I get it. Me personally, I love the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down.''

DONUT 2: TREY TESTS POSITIVE, TOO

Trey Burke joined Luka, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber in COVID protocols. You can find a league-wide COVID tracker here.

This adds more importance for Jalen Brunson and some of the new Mavs signees...

DONUT 3: MAVS SIGN VETERAN BRANDON KNIGHT

Brandon Knight is one of the more notable 10-day hardship signees. Knight, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2011 Draft, last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2020 and was the sixth pick in this past year's G-League Draft by the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

DONUT 4: MAVS CALL UP CARLIK

In the team's second hardship signing, the Mavs signed Carlik Jones from the Texas Legends in the G-League. Jones, who played last season collegiately at Louisville, has been with the Mavs' organization since Summer League.

In 10 games this season, the six-foot Jones averaged 20.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Here's a look at some highlights from his last game Monday:

DONUT 5: COVID RECAP

Mavs Christmas Gifts for Luka & Struggling Dallas

Pro Bowl disrespect, Luka's lousy spell and crappy Christmas commercials, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

9 hours ago

'Blessing In Disguise' Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks join the NBA's biggest stars to play in one of the five games on Christmas Day.

12 hours ago

NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Support Luka & Mavs

NBA All-Star voting for the Dallas Mavericks will officially begin at 10 a.m. CT on Christmas Day. Will Luka be a starter once again?

13 hours ago

Out: Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber

In: Charlie Brown Jr., Marquese Chriss, Carlik Jones, George King, Brandon Knight

DONUT 6: A LEGENDARY LOSS

The Legends took their worst loss of the season to the College Park Skyhawks.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1997

Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson won his 500th victory as an NBA coach after 682 games. He becomes the fastest coach to win 500 games in NBA history.

DONUT 8: TACKO WEDNESDAY

Cleveland Cavaliers center (and 7'5" semi-cult hero) Tacko Fall started his first NBA game, facing the Boston Celtics, his former team. Fall finished with four points and 10 rebounds in a 111-101 loss.

DONUT 9: THUNDERING BACK

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a 108-94 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

DONUT 10: ISO (CUP O' JOE)

Former 7-time All-Star Joe Johnson is back in the NBA, signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Boston Celtics. Johnson last played in 2018 with the Houston Rockets, and returns after his 3.5-year absence.

DONUT 11: LANCE IS BACK,TOO

Former Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has also made his comeback to the NBA, signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks. He scored one point, but dished out five assists and grabbed eight rebounds in 23 minutes against the Orlando Magic. The Magic won 104-98.

DONUT 12: WHAT'S NEXT

The Mavs host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, who will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back after hosting the Houston Rockets at home Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

“We’re going to need that from here on out because you just don’t know who’s going to test positive and who’s out, so we’ll see.” - Coach Jason Kidd on contributions from newcomers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRtXC_0dUSxJgW00

Comments / 1

