Strong Publishes Article in Ecology and Society

Jane’s article was a true tour de force. Where the article was originally printed is also a site that is a tour de force. I have read 3 articles/week, for free, since 2003. I have gained incredibly useful information that is absent from the conservative/liberal media. What is happening in our country isn’t about left & right or democrat & republican. For me, it’s about a corporate kleptocracy that rules our country & continues to rule the old-fashioned way: divide & conquer. Tom’s writers include ex-military, academics, & former government officials. So how about going to http://www.tomdispatch.com, register for free, & begin to educate yourself about what is really happening in our country & our world. Below is an edited version explaining the site.

5 DAYS AGO